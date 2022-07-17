Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Lost 38,140 Troops, 1,677 Tanks Since Onset Of Invasion

(CTN News) – As a result of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, 38,140 military personnel, 1,677 tanks, and 220 aircraft have been lost.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russian forces are expected to suffer combat casualties between February 24 and July 16, 2022.

On July 15, Ukrainian soldiers reportedly neutralized 47 Russian servicemen and destroyed a large amount of military equipment, including 8 howitzers.

According to Ukraine’s operational Command South, Russian forces attempted to fire on Armed Forces positions in the Kakhovka region using two Ka-52 helicopters.

Russia Ukraine war



According to Ukrainian officials, 47 Russian soldiers, six Msta-B howitzers, two 122-mm howitzers, a T-62 tank, eight armored vehicles, and 14 vehicles were lost on July 15.

Moreover, a Russian missile struck the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region on July 15, killing three people and injuring three more.

In a Telegram post, governor Oleh Synehubov reported that the strike damaged a residential complex, a school, and a shop, and rescuers were combing through the rubble.

In the last three days, Russian long-range bombing of Ukrainian cities has killed at least 34 people and injured scores more.

On July 15 , Russian missiles struck the center of Dnipro, killing three people and injuring 15.

According to him, rockets were fired at an industrial building and an adjacent street. On July 14, Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea hit an office building in Vinnytsia, southwest of Kyiv, killing at least 23 people.

Related CTN News: