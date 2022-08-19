Kabul Mosque is Ripped Apart by a Deadly Blast, 21 People Died

(CTN News) – In a blast that ripped through a Kabul mosque on Wednesday evening, 21 people were killed, Kabul police said.

While bombings across Afghanistan have declined since the Taliban returned to power, several attacks have rocked the country in recent months, including several claimed by Daesh.

As of yet, no group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s blast.

Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman, told AFP the blast was caused by explosives placed inside the mosque. He added that 33 people were injured.

A powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighborhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings, witnesses told Reuters.

Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, reported on Wednesday evening that it had received 27 victims, including three deaths.

According to the email, most of the patients had shell and burn injuries.

According to a later tweet, the hospital treated five children, including a seven-year-old.

In a suicide attack last week, top Taliban cleric Rahimullah Haqqani was killed along with his brother at his madrassa in Kabul.

The attack was claimed by IS, which is known for its angry speeches against Haqqani.

Though the Taliban claim to have defeated Daesh, experts claim the group remains a key security challenge.

On Thursday, Taliban leaders gathered more than 2,000 religious clerics and elders in Kandahar, the movement’s principal power base, for a major gathering.

A Taliban spokesman told the media that “important decisions will be taken at the conference”.

