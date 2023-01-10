TAT Plans the First Roadshow in China For Tourism After Pandemic

(CTN News) – The Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT) is re-entering the Chinese tourism sector now that China has removed its travel restrictions for its residents.

A roadshow by TAT is scheduled for the third week of February in China.

Chuwit Sirivejkul, TAT’s Regional Director for East Asia, claims this will be the first roadshow after the Covid-19 epidemic.

Three significant Chinese cities, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu, will host the roadshow.

Chuwit said yesterday that up to 120 businesspeople from China and Thailand want to attend the roadshow.

This is a part of an effort to develop trip packages for tour groups and independent foreign travelers (FITs).

According to Chuwit, the Chinese online travel agency Ctrip said it will start a social media marketing campaign to advertise its vacation packages in Thailand. Nation Thailand published this.

Chuwit said that TAT anticipates around 300,000 Chinese visitors to Thailand in the first quarter, with an expected rise starting in the second quarter.

All five TAT offices in China, as well as local tour operators, are working to be ready for the influx of Chinese visitors who will be returning, according to TAT’s deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and the South Pacific. Chuwit said

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and airline operators have told the TAT that flights between Thailand and China would resume on January 18 and run until the third week of March, when the winter travel season ends.

Not only TAT is getting ready for the Chinese to come back to Thailand. The tourism industry in Thailand is also getting ready for the return of Chinese visitors to the country of smiles.

Koh Samui boat operators began arranging for the transportation of Chinese visitors over the weekend.

According to the Lomprayah management, the firm was getting ready for Chinese visitors by regularly cleaning the boat and stocking it with hand sanitizer.

The Thai tourist sector is preparing to welcome the Chinese back as they progressively return to the country.

