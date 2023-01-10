Connect with us

News

Thailand Eases Travel Restrictions for Tourists
Advertisement

News

TAT Plans the First Roadshow in China For Tourism After Pandemic

News Tourism

Thailand Clarifies Covid-19 Entry Requirements

News

Here Are 9 Scholarships Students Can Apply For

News Crime

Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Boy In Virginia Elementary School Is In Stable Condition: Mayor

News Asia News

Saudi Crown Prince 'Mohammed Bin Salman' Adds $50 Billion Diriyah As PIF’s 5th Giga-Project

News Asia News

Iran Executes 3 More Over Amini Protests

News Thai Legal

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Remains Unconscious After Collapsing 3 Weeks Ago Due To Heart Problem

News

Tesla Delivery Time is Longer on Some China Models After Rebate

News

Young People are Ditching Alcohol For Marijuana, New Report Finds 245% Increase

News

Chinese Rush to Renew Passports After Dropped COVID Border Controls

News

Thailand U-Turns on COVID Vaccination Rule for Visitors

News

Thailand has Ranked 1st in ASEAN and 44th in the World for 4 Consecutive Years Since 2019

News

Thailand to Allow Unvaccinated Tourists to Fly into the Country

News News Asia

Parks Australia Celebrates 30 Years of Elvis-Tribute Gala

News News Asia

Chinese Flock to and from China as Borders Reopened After 2 Years

News

Thailand's Health Minister Chastised Over Sudden Covid-19 Vaccine Requirement

News

Vivo Launches V25 5G And V25e

News

A four-Meter Wave Capsized a Tugboat Off Pha Ngan, All Crew Rescued

News

Tracy Police Found More than 1,100 Marijuana Plants in Two Search Warrants

News

Thailand Eases Travel Restrictions for Tourists

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Thailand Eases Travel Restrictions for Tourists

(CTN News) – Foreign visitors from nations needing RT-PCR testing must now have health insurance coverage worth at least US$10,000 for their stay in Thailand plus seven additional days, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

In response to concerns from several Thai tourist firms that the restrictions, implemented on January 7th, would deter many people from visiting Thailand and may harm the tourism industry, the necessity for vaccines before arrival in Thailand has also been removed.

Tuesday, Saksayam Chidchob, the minister of transportation, announced the following as amended CAAT measures:

  • Although non-insured passengers would be permitted to board the aircraft, random health insurance coverage checks will be made by Thai authorities at health quarantine checkpoints. Before entering the nation, travelers without insurance will be advised on where to get it.
  • Passengers traveling in transit and those with Thai passports will not be subject to health insurance verification. When arriving at their location, travelers who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will be urged to be tested for the virus.
  • Face masks should be worn at all times while on board by passengers, except while eating or in an emergency.
  • You can check out the whole list of updated measures here: https://shorturi-ddc.moph.go.th/FeCGo.

The updated regulations went into effect at 8 a.m. today (Tuesday) and will stand through the end of January.

Related CTN News:

Thailand is Ready to Host an Infected Tide Of Chinese Tourists

US to Impose Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Chinese Travelers

China COVID Infections Hit Record as Economic Outlook Darkens
Related Topics:
Continue Reading