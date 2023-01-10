Thailand Eases Travel Restrictions for Tourists

(CTN News) – Foreign visitors from nations needing RT-PCR testing must now have health insurance coverage worth at least US$10,000 for their stay in Thailand plus seven additional days, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

In response to concerns from several Thai tourist firms that the restrictions, implemented on January 7th, would deter many people from visiting Thailand and may harm the tourism industry, the necessity for vaccines before arrival in Thailand has also been removed.

Tuesday, Saksayam Chidchob, the minister of transportation, announced the following as amended CAAT measures:

Although non-insured passengers would be permitted to board the aircraft, random health insurance coverage checks will be made by Thai authorities at health quarantine checkpoints. Before entering the nation, travelers without insurance will be advised on where to get it.

Passengers traveling in transit and those with Thai passports will not be subject to health insurance verification. When arriving at their location, travelers who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will be urged to be tested for the virus.

Face masks should be worn at all times while on board by passengers, except while eating or in an emergency.

You can check out the whole list of updated measures here: https://shorturi-ddc.moph.go.th/FeCGo.

The updated regulations went into effect at 8 a.m. today (Tuesday) and will stand through the end of January.

