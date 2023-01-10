Thailand Clarifies Covid-19 Entry Requirements

On Monday, the government of Thailand clarified the Civil Aviation Authority’s rules for incoming international passengers, removing a requirement that inbound travelers show proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

While incoming passengers will not be required to show a Covid-19 vaccination certificate upon arrival in Thailand, they should be aware of additional rules that may affect their journey. These are some examples:

Passengers whose flights originate in a country with Covid travel restrictions, which may prevent them from returning if infected, must purchase health insurance. The insurance policy must cover at least $10,000 in Covid-19 treatment costs plus an extra seven days.

Incoming students and business travelers may be exempt from purchasing health insurance if they can demonstrate that the hosts have agreed to cover the medical costs of Covid treatment during their stay in Thailand.

Diplomatic passport holders and United Nations laissez-passer documents are exempt from the health insurance requirement.

Thai passport holders and transit/transfer passengers are exempt from vaccination and health insurance requirements.

Passengers who do not have the required documents must undergo Covid-19 testing at the port of entry.

Airlines must follow and ask passengers to follow related public health regulations, such as wearing masks at all times except when eating or in an emergency.

Passengers who experience Covid-19 symptoms while traveling will be tested upon arrival.