Thailand is Ready to Host an Infected Tide Of Chinese Tourists

(CTN News) – In the United States, the Biden administration is altering its policy on arrivals from China, including Hong Kong and Macau, as Thailand gets ready to welcome an Infected Tide Of Chinese Tourists.

Frightened Washington is. The widespread coronavirus infections in Beijing may give rise to new and deadly types.

Beginning January 5, all Chinese tourists, including those from Hong Kong and Macau, will need proof of a negative Covid-19 test to enter the US.

A health officer ruled that tests should be performed “no more than two days before departure.” Instead of a negative test result, travelers who test positive more than 10 days before a trip might provide proof of recovery.

The inability of China to monitor and sequence variations and subvariants circulating there, as well as its lack of openness, deeply concerns the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Over potential discrepancies in its official Covid data reporting, China has received a lot of criticism from other countries.

It is impossible to guarantee that the US would be able to discover novel variations and take action due to the lack of genetic data from China.

Beijing announced Monday that the obligatory Covid quarantine for foreign newcomers would be eliminated as of January 8.

This prompted many Chinese citizens to immediately begin making travel arrangements.

The UK is thinking about taking action, including testing newcomers. For travelers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand, India has implemented negative Covid testing and random screening at airports.

Italian, Japanese, Malaysian, and Taiwanese bans on the first wave of Chinese visitors have already been implemented. The Pheu Thai party in Thailand wants to impose limitations on Chinese tourists.

Regardless of their country or vaccination status, all travelers from China will be subject to the testing requirement, according to the US CDC.

It will also apply to anyone who enters the US via a third nation or use the US as a hub to go to other places.

However, many experts believe it is a waste of time and won’t help, particularly considering the rise in cases in certain regions of the US, just as former President Donald Trump enacted visa restrictions. The virus is growing faster in the northeast than it is in Beijing.

