Connect with us

News

Thailand to Welcome the First Group Of Chinese Tourists on Monday
Advertisement

News

China foreign-Exchange Reserves Expand in December 2022

News News Asia

China Cracks Down on Weibo Critics Over COVID-19 Policies

News Crime

Briton, 70 Gunned Down in Pattaya for Honking his Horn

News Tourism

Thailand Officially Requires Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination for Entry

News

Capture Of Chapo's Son 'Ovidio Guzman' In Mexico Results In At Least 29 Deaths

News

Prince Harry's Claim That He Killed 25 Afghans Draws Anger And Concern

News

6-Year-Old Boy Shoots Teacher In Virginia Classroom: Police

News

Kevin McCarthy Scores Big For US House Speakership, But Still Falls Short

Health News

U.S. Approves Alzheimer's Drug That Slows The Disease Significantly

News

New York Court Convicts Italian Man Of Stealing Unpublished Books

News

Mexican Officials Arrest Son Of Infamous Drug Lord 'El Chapo'

News

French Montana Video Shoot In Florida Ends In Multiple Shootings

News

Etihad Airways is Doubling its Flights from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok This Year

News

Dollar Stays Bullish on Resilient U.S. Jobs Market

News

As Cannabis Legalization Expands, Young Kids Are Getting Sick From Edibles

News

Pattaya Beach is #2 in the Worldwide

News

China to Reopen Border With Hong Kong as Beijing drops Zero-COVID Curbs

News

Tourism-Reliant Thailand Bows to Pressure from Beijing

News Legal

Thailand Issues 10 Step Guide on Cannabis to Tourists

News

Thailand to Welcome the First Group Of Chinese Tourists on Monday

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Thailand to Welcome the First Group Of Chinese Tourists on Monday

(CTN News) – The first group of Chinese tourists to arrive in Thailand following the COVID pandemic will be greeted by Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, and Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Monday at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The Chinese tourists will take a direct trip from Xiamen, operated by XiamenAir, to Bangkok on a 289-seat Boeing-789. The aircraft is supposed to land at 12:50.

A total of 338 aircraft from China are expected to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport during the first three months of this year, with 98 arriving in January, 144 in February, and 96 in March, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Between February 15 and February 17, there will be one flight from China to Phuket International Airport; from February 18 to March 25, there will be four daily flights.

The first direct flight from China will touch down at Chiang Mai International Airport on March 15. Over the three months, there will be around 200 flights, with 42 in January, 84 in February, and 74 in March.

After their government agreed to relax travel restrictions, starting on Sunday, January 8th, over five million Chinese tourists are anticipated to go to Thailand this year.

All air travelers, including Chinese nationals, traveling in Thailand between January 9 and January 31 must abide by a set of regulations established by the CAAT.

Related CTN News:

China Threatens Retaliation Over Restrictions On Chinese Tourists Entering Other Countries

Phuket is Expecting Over 100 Billion Baht in Revenue from Tourism During the New Year Period

Thailand to Promote Pattaya’s Tourism in a New Campaign
Related Topics:
Continue Reading