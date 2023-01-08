Thailand to Welcome the First Group Of Chinese Tourists on Monday

(CTN News) – The first group of Chinese tourists to arrive in Thailand following the COVID pandemic will be greeted by Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, and Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Monday at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The Chinese tourists will take a direct trip from Xiamen, operated by XiamenAir, to Bangkok on a 289-seat Boeing-789. The aircraft is supposed to land at 12:50.

A total of 338 aircraft from China are expected to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport during the first three months of this year, with 98 arriving in January, 144 in February, and 96 in March, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Between February 15 and February 17, there will be one flight from China to Phuket International Airport; from February 18 to March 25, there will be four daily flights.

The first direct flight from China will touch down at Chiang Mai International Airport on March 15. Over the three months, there will be around 200 flights, with 42 in January, 84 in February, and 74 in March.

After their government agreed to relax travel restrictions, starting on Sunday, January 8th, over five million Chinese tourists are anticipated to go to Thailand this year.

All air travelers, including Chinese nationals, traveling in Thailand between January 9 and January 31 must abide by a set of regulations established by the CAAT.

