Police Hunt for 2 Japanese Men Over Dismembered Body Parts
Police Hunt for 2 Japanese Men Over Dismembered Body Parts

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Police Hunt for 2 Japanese Men Over Dismembered Body Parts
Body parts were discovered in plastic garbage bags: RTP Image

Police have told a press briefing that they believe two Japanese men are responsible for the murder and dismemberment of another Japanese man’s remains recovered in central Thailand.  The decomposing body parts were discovered in plastic garbage bags in Nonthaburi province.

Following the arrest of a Thai suspect on Tuesday night, police launched their search for the two Japanese men. The Thai man claimed that two Japanese males had slain and dismembered their compatriot in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi.

The 34-year-old Thai suspect was only known as Bom. He told police that two Japanese men had hired him as a chauffeur. The two clients sat in the back of the car, with a third Japanese man in the front passenger seat.

The three guys had argued as he drove them to a warehouse in Bang Bua Thong. The two clients instructed him to leave the automobile, which he did. He later heard a gunshot. He said the two Japanese men dismembered the body and placed the body parts into plastic garbage bags.

He was then instructed to drive the two Japanese suspects to various locations to drop off the bags. Police said they were still identifying the Japanese suspects and the victim.

Thailand has seen a troubling increase in dismemberment crimes in recent years. These barbaric deeds frequently entail the mutilation and disposal of victims’ body parts, leaving investigators with grisly crime scenes to examine.

Perpetrators include envious lovers and business competitors, as well as paid hitmen and crazy persons. Several high-profile instances have sparked international interest, shining light on the country’s fight against violent crime.

Despite improved law enforcement efforts, these horrible actions continue to occur, shaking communities and demanding tougher punishment for offenders.

Related Topics:
