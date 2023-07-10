Connect with us

Police Grill 3 Foreigners Over German Businessman's Disappearance
39 seconds ago

On Sunday night, three foreign nationals were summoned to a police station in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi Province for questioning in connection with the disappearance of German businessman Mr. Hans Peter Ralter Mack.

The two foreigners were joined by their lawyers, their countries and names were not divulged by police.

Pol Col Tawee Kudthalaeng said the two refused to provide testimonies, stating their attorneys would represent them in any legal proceedings.

A foreign woman, whose nationality was not release, was questioned before the foreigners, however she also refused to provide information and directed police to her lawyer. She refused to participate, claiming that her lawyer would need to be present.

Later that night, Pol Maj Gen Theerachai Chamnanmor, chief investigator of Provincial Police, led immigration and tourist police to house in tambon Nong Prue, armed with a court warrant. One of the suspects lived in the residence. The police found nothing strange in the house.

According to sources, authorities discovered suspicious money transactions totaling over 2 million baht that could be linked to the German businessman’s abduction.

Mr Mack, 62, has been missing since July 4. His Wife, Piriya Boonmark, said Mack drove away in his Mercedes from their Swiss Paradise housing estate house in Pattaya to see a foreign property broker he had recently met.

On July 5, the family filed a missing person’s report with police and later offered a 3 million baht reward for information on Mr Mack’s location, as well as 100,000 baht for locating his automobile.

Police discovered the Mercedes E350 coupe on Sunday morning in the CC Condominium parking lot on Khao Noi road in tambon Nong Prue. A chemical cleanser had been used to sanitize the inside surfaces.

The vendor serving food in the neighbourhood told police officers she saw the Mercedes parked across the street three days before it was discovered. She remembered seeing two women exit the vehicle.

She could only recall one woman’s features, describing her as having brown complexion and standing between 155 and 156 centimetres tall. Another male vendor also provided similar information.

ADVERTISEMENT


