Connect with us

News Regional News

Elevated Overpass Collapses in Bangkok, 2 Killed, 10 Injured
Advertisement

News Regional News

Police Grill 3 Foreigners Over German Businessman's Disappearance

News World News

The Great Biden Gift: $280 Billion in COVID-19 Relief Cash Stolen

News World News

Putin Warns Ukraine's Entrance to NATO Could Lead to World War III

News

How Life Insurance Can Benefit Your Legacy in 2023

News Regional News

Police Recover Sanitized Mercedes of Missing German Businessman

Ukraine War News

Russian-Installed Authorities Intercept Cruise Missile, Temporarily Suspending Traffic Kerch Bridge

News

What To Do In Buenos Aires On Argentine Independence Day: A Sunday Celebration like No Other

News

Canada Contemplates Assisted Suicide For Individuals With Mental Illness: Concerns Surrounding Extended MAID Law

News

Crack Discovered In North Carolina Roller Coaster: Cracked Support Column And Repair Plans Revealed

News News Asia

ASEAN Chair Pushes to Implement 5 Point Consensus on Myanmar Junta

News Regional News

Family Offers THB3 Million Reward to Find Missing German in Thailand

News News Asia

Philippines Writes-Off Debt for 500,000 Farmers to Boost Food Production

News Politics Regional News

Cambodia Opposition Leader on His Way to the UN High Commissioner Detained in Thailand

News Crime Northern Thailand

Thailand, FBI Bust Webmaster of 30 Pornography Websites Exploiting Children

News Ukraine War

Biden to Supply Ukraine With Banned Cluster Munitions

News World News

US Proxy War with Russia in Ukraine Reaches Day 500

News Southern Thailand

Tourist Dies After Falling from Temple Pagoda in Phuket, Thailand

News Entertainment News Asia

Taylor Swift Tickets for Singapore Sell Out in 8 Hours

News News Asia

Landslide Kills 8 Children Playing Cricket in Pakistan

News

Elevated Overpass Collapses in Bangkok, 2 Killed, 10 Injured

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Elevated Road Collapses in Bangkok, 2 Killed, 10 Injured

On Monday evening, an elevated overpass section under construction on Luang Phaeng Road in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district collapsed, killing two people and injuring 10 more, at around 6 p.m.

The 500-metre-long section is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s 2.2-kilometer-long Onnut-Lat Krabang elevated overpass project.

The collapse scene extended from a Lotus branch in Lat Krabang to the Jorakay Noi police station in Bangkok.

overpass collapses

According to preliminary findings, a crane that was raising the four-lane concrete road portion overturned, causing the section of the overpass to fall to the ground.

The portion of the overpass crushed vehicles on the road below, while other steel structures collided with commercial buildings along the road.

Two people were killed instantaneously inside a car. The part of Luang Phaeng Road that was restricted to traffic was also closed, and the accident created a blackout in the area.

U-turn overpass collapses

Two persons died, and two more were injured in August 2022 when a beam collapsed from a U-turn overpass onto the Rama II Highway in Muang district.

It happened near the 34-kilometer mark on the Rama II Highway, on the Thon Buri-Pak Tho road, in front of Vibharam Samutsakhon Hospital.

A massive concrete beam about 10 metres long and five tonnes in weight, along with its concrete rail guard. Three vehicles were passing beneath the flyover, which was blocked for maintenance.

overpass collapses

On the Bangkok-bound side of the highway, the beam landed directly on top of a Chevrolet automobile and partially on a pickup truck and an empty oil tanker.

A woman in the front passenger seat of the car was crushed and murdered. Eyewitnesses helped the injured driver get out of the car. The pickup truck’s five passengers narrowly avoided damage as the beam crunched the front of the car.

Two workers on the flyover were injured, and one died as a result of his injuries.

The accident generated a traffic gridlock. Only the frontage lanes were open to motorists. Highway officials shut down the motorway lanes due to concerns that the flyover construction was hazardous.

Because of wear and tear, the Highways Department closed the 29-year-old U-turn flyover for maintenance.

It was heavily utilised by large trucks, and the surface had eroded to the steel reinforcing rods in places. The maintenance work was originally scheduled to be completed at the end of the month.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs