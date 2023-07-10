Police Recover Sanitized Mercedes of Missing German Businessman

Police in central Thailand have discovered the sanitized Mercedes coupe of a 62-year-old German property broker who went missing on July 4, 2023. Police said the Mercedes coupe had been completely sanitized with a bleach cleanser.

The silver Mercedes E350 coupe was discovered in the parking lot of CC Condominium on Khao Noi Road in tambon Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district of Central Thailand’s Chonburi Province. It was registered to Mr. Hans Mack, who has been married to his Thai wife, 24, for five years.

According to police the discovery of the sanitized Mercedes has dampened hopes for Mr Mack’s safe return. Forensic investigators found traces of a bleach like cleaner fluid on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, gearbox and other interior parts of the car.

Solvent stains were also visible on the carpets of the vehicle.

Police believe there was an intention to destroy evidence, and the case indicates that Mr Hans Peter Ralter Mack’s disappearance is now being treated as highly suspicious.

According to a local food vendor, the Mercedes was parked nearby a few days ago near her food cart and two women got out. One of them was around 160 centimetres tall and had dark skin.

A 54-year-old German lady, a property broker, told police she met Mr Mack on July 4 to negotiate potential sales of a pool home on Koh Samui and a boxing arena in Bang Lamung district valued hundreds of millions of baht. They parted ways after the discussion.

The German man’s family has offered a three-million-baht reward for information leading to his location.

Ms. Piraya Boonmak, Mr Mack’s 24-year-old wife, said he travelled from their Swiss Paradise housing development in Pattaya to visit a foreign property broker he had recently met. On July 5, the family filed a missing persons report with local police.

The German man was the father of two boys. Ms. Piraya stated that one of them was in the Thailand and the other was in Spain.

Police said they have CCTV surveillance camera footage Mr. Mack entering a restaurant on Thung Klom-Tan guy Road in Bang Lamung, Chonburi at 11.54am on July 4 and left at 12.37pm the same day, according to .

He drove passed Chaiyaphruek crossroads towards Jomtien beach – his last known location. Police are now going through the GPS and black box of the Mercedes for further clues to Mr. Mack’s movements and disappearance.