Connect with us

News Regional News

Police Recover Sanitized Mercedes of Missing German Businessman
Advertisement

Ukraine War News

Russian-Installed Authorities Intercept Cruise Missile, Temporarily Suspending Traffic Kerch Bridge

News

What To Do In Buenos Aires On Argentine Independence Day: A Sunday Celebration like No Other

News

Canada Contemplates Assisted Suicide For Individuals With Mental Illness: Concerns Surrounding Extended MAID Law

News

Crack Discovered In North Carolina Roller Coaster: Cracked Support Column And Repair Plans Revealed

News News Asia

ASEAN Chair Pushes to Implement 5 Point Consensus on Myanmar Junta

News Regional News

Family Offers THB3 Million Reward to Find Missing German in Thailand

News News Asia

Philippines Writes-Off Debt for 500,000 Farmers to Boost Food Production

News Politics Regional News

Cambodia Opposition Leader on His Way to the UN High Commissioner Detained in Thailand

News Crime Northern Thailand

Thailand, FBI Bust Webmaster of 30 Pornography Websites Exploiting Children

News Ukraine War

Biden to Supply Ukraine With Banned Cluster Munitions

News World News

US Proxy War with Russia in Ukraine Reaches Day 500

News Southern Thailand

Tourist Dies After Falling from Temple Pagoda in Phuket, Thailand

News Entertainment News Asia

Taylor Swift Tickets for Singapore Sell Out in 8 Hours

News News Asia

Landslide Kills 8 Children Playing Cricket in Pakistan

News News Asia

China Opens Bomb Shelters for People to Escape Heatwave

News Southern Thailand Tourism

Phuket Thailand Aims to Be Safest City in Southeast Asia

News Northern Thailand

Fighting in Myanmar Forces Over 5,000 Refugees into Northern Thailand

Crime News Northern Thailand

Police in Thailand Seize 22 Million Meth Tablets, 620Kg of Crystal Meth

News World News

Netherlands Government Collapses Over Migration Crisis

News

Police Recover Sanitized Mercedes of Missing German Businessman

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Police missing German Thailand

Police in central Thailand have discovered the sanitized Mercedes coupe of a 62-year-old German property broker who went missing on July 4, 2023. Police said the  Mercedes coupe had been completely sanitized with a bleach cleanser.

The silver Mercedes E350 coupe was discovered in the parking lot of CC Condominium on Khao Noi Road in tambon Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district of Central Thailand’s Chonburi Province. It was registered to Mr. Hans Mack, who has been married to his Thai wife, 24, for five years.

According to police the discovery of the sanitized Mercedes has dampened hopes for Mr Mack’s safe return. Forensic investigators found traces of a bleach like cleaner fluid on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, gearbox and other interior parts of the car.

Solvent stains were also visible on the carpets of the vehicle.

Police believe  there was an intention to destroy evidence, and the case indicates that Mr Hans Peter Ralter Mack’s disappearance is now being treated as highly suspicious.

According to a local food vendor, the Mercedes was parked nearby a few days ago near her food cart and two women got out. One of them was around 160 centimetres tall and had dark skin.

A 54-year-old German lady, a property broker, told police she met Mr Mack on July 4 to negotiate potential sales of a pool home on Koh Samui and a boxing arena in Bang Lamung district valued hundreds of millions of baht. They parted ways after the discussion.

Family Offers THB3 Million Reward to Find Missing German in Thailand

The German man’s family has offered a three-million-baht reward for information leading to his location.

Ms. Piraya Boonmak, Mr Mack’s 24-year-old wife, said he travelled from their Swiss Paradise housing development in Pattaya to visit a foreign property broker he had recently met. On July 5, the family filed a missing persons report with local police.

The German man was the father of two boys. Ms. Piraya stated that one of them was in the Thailand and the other was in Spain.

Police said they have CCTV surveillance camera footage Mr. Mack entering a restaurant on Thung Klom-Tan guy Road in Bang Lamung, Chonburi  at 11.54am on July 4 and left at 12.37pm the same day, according to .

He drove passed Chaiyaphruek crossroads towards Jomtien beach – his last known location. Police are now going through the GPS and black box of the Mercedes for further clues to Mr. Mack’s movements and disappearance.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs