Modi to Face No-Trust Vote in Parliament Over Manipur Violence

(CTN News) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to undergo a rare floor test in India’s parliament following a no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition. The motion is in response to the deadly violence in Manipur, which has resulted in the loss of over 150 lives and the displacement of 50,000 people since May.
Although the government enjoys an overwhelming majority in the lower house of parliament, the debate over the motion could compel Modi to make a formal statement before lawmakers.
Despite the opposition’s attempts to challenge Modi’s government, the no-confidence vote is not expected to threaten its stability. The ruling party’s strong majority in the lower house of parliament ensures that the motion is unlikely to succeed in toppling the government.
Modi’s First Public Comment on Manipur Violence
While the no-confidence vote may not threaten the government, it offers an opportunity for the opposition to scrutinize and criticize the government’s handling of sensitive issues, particularly concerning women’s safety. With crucial elections on the horizon, the opposition aims to highlight perceived shortcomings in the government’s response to the Manipur violence.
The motion, moved by an opposition lawmaker, has been accepted by the Speaker of the lower house of parliament, Om Birla. The date for the debate on the motion is yet to be decided, but the acceptance paves the way for a formal discussion on the government’s actions in response to the Manipur crisis.
The opposition’s primary objective in tabling the no-confidence motion is to compel Prime Minister Modi to speak on the escalating violence in Manipur. A shocking incident on May 4, where two women were paraded naked, triggered public outrage and forced Modi to make his first public comment on the matter on July 20.
This is not the first time Narendra Modi’s government has faced a no-confidence motion. 2018 during his first term in office, the opposition criticized his performance on economic, defense, and foreign policies. However, Modi emerged victorious, thwarting the opposition-led motion.
The no-confidence vote comes at a crucial time for the Congress party, which seeks to build on its recent victory in the southern state of Karnataka in May. Additionally, the soaring prices of tomatoes and other vegetables are creating pressure on Modi’s government to address inflation and its impact on everyday essentials.
A shocking video has emerged on social media, showing a distressing incident in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur.
The graphic video depicts a baying mob forcing two women to walk naked, sparking widespread outrage. The incident is related to a months-long sectarian conflict tearing the state apart.
The video, confirmed by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) to have occurred on May 4, gained viral attention after it was shared online this week. It was only then that the authorities took action and made arrests.
In response to the public outcry and growing concern over the situation, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally addressed the issue, breaking his silence on the matter.
Manipur Police, in their official statement on Twitter, described the incident as “a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder,” highlighting the gravity of the situation.
This appalling incident has sparked a national conversation about the need to address the ongoing conflict in Manipur and ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.
Disturbing Incident in Manipur: Arrests Made as Shocking Video Sparks Outrage
On Thursday, officials reported that four individuals have been arrested, and police raids are still underway in connection with the disturbing incident.
More than three dozen men are being interrogated regarding the apparent sexual assault, as per Reuters.
The video, viewed by CNN, portrays a horrifying scene where two frightened women are forced to walk naked through a crowd of clothed men.
In the video, the women are groped and sexually assaulted while surrounded by a mob of men, some of whom brandish long canes or sticks as weapons.
This shocking footage emerged amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern Indian state.
For the first time, Prime Minister Modi addressed the situation in the state on Thursday, expressing deep grief and anger. He referred to the incident in Manipur as a shameful act for any civilized society.
Modi stated, “What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” emphasizing that the full force of the law will be brought to bear on the perpetrators.
India’s Supreme Court Issues Directive After Outrage Over Attack in Manipur
Amidst the mounting outrage and disgust over the attack, India’s Supreme Court issued a directive on Thursday to both the federal and Manipur state governments.
Urging them to take immediate action in holding the perpetrators accountable and ensuring that such horrific incidents are not repeated.
The court emphasized that using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is entirely unacceptable in a constitutional democracy.
Manipur’s Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, also condemned the incident on Thursday, denouncing it as a “crime against humanity.”
Speaking to reporters in the state capital Imphal, Singh asserted that the Manipur state government, which is led by Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would not tolerate crimes against women and sisters.
He vowed that the culprits would face the most severe punishment.
While acknowledging that the court holds the authority to determine the type of punishment, Singh stated that both the government and its agencies, together with the people of Manipur, would strive to ensure that the perpetrators face the highest punishment available today: capital punishment.
Singh, a member of the BJP, has faced criticism for his handling of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.