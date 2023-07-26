Modi to Face No-Trust Vote in Parliament Over Manipur Violence

(CTN News) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to undergo a rare floor test in India’s parliament following a no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition. The motion is in response to the deadly violence in Manipur, which has resulted in the loss of over 150 lives and the displacement of 50,000 people since May.

Although the government enjoys an overwhelming majority in the lower house of parliament, the debate over the motion could compel Modi to make a formal statement before lawmakers.

Despite the opposition’s attempts to challenge Modi’s government, the no-confidence vote is not expected to threaten its stability. The ruling party’s strong majority in the lower house of parliament ensures that the motion is unlikely to succeed in toppling the government.

Modi’s First Public Comment on Manipur Violence

While the no-confidence vote may not threaten the government, it offers an opportunity for the opposition to scrutinize and criticize the government’s handling of sensitive issues, particularly concerning women’s safety. With crucial elections on the horizon, the opposition aims to highlight perceived shortcomings in the government’s response to the Manipur violence.

The motion, moved by an opposition lawmaker, has been accepted by the Speaker of the lower house of parliament, Om Birla. The date for the debate on the motion is yet to be decided, but the acceptance paves the way for a formal discussion on the government’s actions in response to the Manipur crisis.

The opposition’s primary objective in tabling the no-confidence motion is to compel Prime Minister Modi to speak on the escalating violence in Manipur. A shocking incident on May 4, where two women were paraded naked, triggered public outrage and forced Modi to make his first public comment on the matter on July 20.

The escalating violence in Manipur prompted the Prime Minister to address the issue publicly on July 20. The situation garnered significant attention and demanded a response from the government, leading to the no-confidence motion.

This is not the first time Narendra Modi’s government has faced a no-confidence motion. 2018 during his first term in office, the opposition criticized his performance on economic, defense, and foreign policies. However, Modi emerged victorious, thwarting the opposition-led motion.

The no-confidence vote comes at a crucial time for the Congress party, which seeks to build on its recent victory in the southern state of Karnataka in May. Additionally, the soaring prices of tomatoes and other vegetables are creating pressure on Modi’s government to address inflation and its impact on everyday essentials.

