IMF Urges Coordinated Efforts to Tackle Climate Change Risks for Developing Economies
IMF Urges Coordinated Efforts to Tackle Climate Change Risks for Developing Economies

Published

24 seconds ago

on

IMF Urges Coordinated Efforts to Tackle Climate Change Risks for Developing Economies

(CTN News) – In a recent statement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for enhanced cooperation among nations to tackle the root causes of climate change.

The IMF’s Chief Economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, highlighted the growing threat of extreme weather events, stating that they pose significant material risks to countries worldwide, particularly affecting developing economies already burdened with high debts.

Gourinchas pointed to the case of Argentina as a glaring example, where a prolonged financial crisis was exacerbated by a ferocious drought, leading to an estimated $20 billion reduction in agricultural exports this year.

Developing Economies Vulnerable: IMF Urges Action on Climate Change

Such weather-related shocks have made it exceedingly difficult for some nations to maintain market access, resulting in rising interest rates and debt service costs.

While the IMF slightly raised its global growth estimates for 2023, it also warned about low productivity growth and sluggish trade, projecting growth to remain historically low at around 3.0% for the foreseeable future.

Of major concern is the lagging pace at which developing countries catch up to advanced economies, leaving them exposed to greater risks in the event of financial market volatility, which could further strengthen the U.S. dollar.

Addressing the need for a multilateral approach to climate change, Gourinchas stressed that the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves in Europe and other regions, as well as this year’s El Nino weather pattern, would have profound impacts on crop yields and people’s ability to work.

The IMF economist emphasized the urgency to tackle the root causes of climate change, especially considering the growing threat posed by extreme weather events.

He called for concerted efforts among nations to tackle the challenges proportionately, based on their responsibilities and means. While acknowledging the complexities involved, Gourinchas stressed that a global response is essential.

Moreover, any fragmentation of the global economy resulting from events like Russia’s war in Ukraine would be disruptive, with developing and emerging market economies likely to bear the brunt of the consequences.

Gourinchas highlighted that such disruptions, combined with financial market volatility, could have severe repercussions, particularly if there is a sharp appreciation of the U.S. dollar and a tightening of financial conditions.

Last month, the IMF achieved its goal of making $100 billion in special drawing rights available for vulnerable nations. However, wealthy nations have yet to fulfill their commitment to provide climate finance, hindering progress in global climate talks.

conclusion

In conclusion, the IMF’s chief economist emphasized the critical need for coordinated efforts to address climate change and its far-reaching impacts. The increasing frequency of extreme weather events poses significant risks to economies worldwide, and immediate action is required to mitigate these effects and ensure a sustainable future.
