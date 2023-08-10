Connect with us

Iraq Government Labels Homosexuals as Sexual Deviants
Iraq Government Labels Homosexuals as Sexual Deviants

20 mins ago

Iraq Government Labels Homosexuals as Sexual Deviants

The Iraqi Media and Communications Commission has issued a directive urging all media and social media platforms in the country to avoid using the terms “homosexual” or “homosexuality” in favour of “sexual deviants.”

The decision, extensively published by Iraq’s state and private news channels, was made to protect cultural values and public order, according to the committee, noting that the phrases “homosexuality, homosexuality, and gender” have negative connotations in Iraqi society.

While no concrete penalties for violation with the new order have been issued, a government spokesman indicated that fines could be introduced.

The Iraqi legal code does not explicitly criminalize homosexuality, but the country’s justice authorities frequently use provisions in legislation linked to the preservation of “public morals” to prosecute people for same-sex conduct.

Because of the legal ambiguities, the LGBTQ population in Iraq has faced discrimination, abuse, and even fatal attacks.

Gay Ban Iraq

In Iraq, homosexuality is still a contentious and frequently taboo subject. Iraq is a conservative country with significant religious and cultural influences, which can have an impact on views and perceptions of LGBTQ+ people.

Homosexuality was criminalized under Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship, and individuals caught in same-sex relationships faced harsh penalties.

After Hussein’s administration fell in 2003, the situation for LGBTQ+ people did not necessarily improve dramatically, as the country faced numerous security, governance, and sectarian conflicts.

In Iraq, different religious and cultural groups have different attitudes towards homosexuality. Conservative interpretations of Islam and other religious faiths frequently regard homosexuality as immoral or contrary to religious principles. This can lead to societal hostility and, in extreme cases, violence against LGBTQ+ people.

Due to the prevalent conservative attitude and ongoing security concerns, efforts to fight for LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance in Iraq have faced with hurdles. In Iraq, LGBTQ+ people may encounter discrimination, harassment, and violence from both state and non-state entities.

A combination of cultural and theological elements determine Arab attitudes towards LGBTQ individuals. The Quran and hadiths, which are collections of quotations attributed to the Prophet Muhammad, are both Islamic books that condemn same-sex unions.

Capitol punishment still exists in Iraq for homosexuals

In circumstances of public homosexual activity, certain hadiths recommend the death penalty.

Many Muslim-majority countries have traditionally fought efforts to improve LGBTQ rights, including by rejecting global UN initiatives.

Gay Ban Iraq

A coalition of 57 United Nations member states, many of which have Muslim majorities, previously cosponsored a statement opposing LGBTQ rights at the United Nations General Assembly, and in 2016, 51 Muslim-majority states prevented 11 gay and transgender advocacy organisations from attending a high-level United Nations meeting on AIDS.

A rights group claims that host Qatar mistreats LGBTQ people just weeks before the World Cup.

The severity of homosexuality’s punishment varies per country. Homosexual activities are still punished by death in seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Iran, Mauritania, and the United Arab Emirates.

After the Taliban retook control of the country in 2021, Afghanistan reinstated the death sentence for gay offences.

Even in Muslim-majority nations where homosexuality is legal, such as Jordan, LGBTQ establishments are frequently targeted and closed, and patrons are frequently subjected to violence and intolerance.

