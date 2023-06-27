How DeSantis’ Immigration Policy Mirrors Trump’s Agenda

(CTN NEWS) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been making headlines for his aggressive immigration and border security policy that largely mirrors former President Donald Trump’s.

DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024, has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of President Joe Biden’s immigration approach and a champion of conservative values on this issue.

DeSantis’ immigration policy includes several controversial proposals that would face legal and practical challenges if implemented.

Some of these proposals are:

Ending Birthright Citizenship:

DeSantis has vowed to end the constitutional right that grants citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil, regardless of their parents’ immigration status.

He claims that this practice encourages illegal immigration and creates “anchor babies” who can sponsor their relatives for legal residency.

However, ending birthright citizenship would require a constitutional amendment or a Supreme Court ruling that overturns the 14th Amendment, which states that “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Finishing The Border Wall:

DeSantis has pledged to complete the construction of a physical barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, which was one of Trump’s signature campaign promises.

He argues that the wall is necessary to prevent illegal crossings, drug smuggling and human trafficking.

However, building the wall would require congressional funding and approval from landowners and environmental groups, who have sued to stop the project on various grounds.

Moreover, experts have questioned the effectiveness and cost-benefit of the wall, given that most illegal immigrants overstay their visas rather than cross the border unlawfully.

Sending U.S. Forces Into Mexico:

DeSantis has proposed to send U.S. military and law enforcement personnel into Mexico to combat drug cartels and other criminal organizations that operate near the border.

He claims that this would enhance national security and reduce violence and corruption in Mexico.

However, this would require the consent and cooperation of the Mexican government, which has rejected such interventions in the past.

It would also raise legal and ethical issues about violating Mexico’s sovereignty and potentially causing civilian casualties.

DeSantis’ immigration policy reflects his alignment with Trump’s vision and his appeal to the Republican base, which favors a hardline stance on immigration.

DeSantis has also adopted Trump’s rhetoric and tactics on this issue, such as blaming Biden for creating a “border crisis”, accusing Democrats of supporting “open borders” and “amnesty”, and using immigration as a wedge issue to mobilize voters.

Conclusion

DeSantis has also followed Trump’s example by taking executive actions on immigration, such as banning sanctuary cities in Florida, requiring businesses to use E-Verify to check workers’ eligibility, and relocating migrants from Texas to liberal states as a form of protest.

DeSantis’ immigration policy may help him gain traction among conservative voters who are looking for a successor to Trump in 2024.

However, it may also alienate moderate and independent voters who are more supportive of a comprehensive and humane approach to immigration reform.

Moreover, it may face legal challenges from civil rights groups, immigrant advocates and federal authorities who may argue that DeSantis is overstepping his authority and violating constitutional principles.

