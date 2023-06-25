President Joe Biden Accused Of Receiving $5 Million Bribe From The Ukrainian Energy

(CTN NEWS) – In an explosive exposé before the 2017 US presidential elections, Fox News has stated, citing sources, that US President Joe Biden received a significant payment of $5 million from a representative of the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings.

It is amazing that Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, served on the board of this company.

Because he was having problems accessing the US oil market due to a corruption investigation by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, the gas firm executive tried to win the Bidens’ favour.

According to the Fox News story, a confidential human source who stated that then-vice president Biden and a foreign individual were allegedly involved in a criminal bribery operation that purportedly altered US policy decisions told the FBI of this information in June 2020.

The report mentions an FBI FD-1023 form that agents use to document unverified information provided by unnamed human sources.

The source that was interviewed is described in the memo, which is dated June 30, 2020, as “highly credible.

” The informant discussed many meetings with a senior official from Burisma that were held over a period of years, starting in 2015, according to the form.

Burisma Executive Received Advice On Acquiring US Oil Rights

The Burisma executive received advice from a private source who was a business expert throughout these conversations on how to obtain US oil rights and establish connections with US oil corporations.

The executive wanted suggestions for actions to take in 2015 and 2016.

The source informed Fox News that during the chat, the Burisma CEO called Hunter Biden “dumb” and made light of his position on the board.

The CEO told the unidentified source that because Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin was pursuing an ongoing investigation, Burisma was compelled to pay the Bidens.

The CEO emphasised the difficulties Burisma would have attempting to enter the US market while that investigation was continuing.

Additional details from the chat indicate that the anonymous source advised the Burisma CEO to pay each of the Bidens $50,000.

In response, the executive corrected the source and stated that it was $5 million rather than $50,000 for each Biden.

According to a Fox News source acquainted with the matter, the Burisma executive allegedly told the anonymous human source that payments totaling $5 million were made to both Joe and Hunter Biden.

The individuals that provided this information to Fox News Digital claim that the unnamed human source thinks that these payments occurred based on their interactions with the Burisma CEO.

According to the unnamed source, the Burisma executive allegedly advised routing the funds through several bank accounts, making it difficult for investigators to discover the truth for at least ten years.

The publication also makes mention of “the Big Guy,” who is probably referring to Joe Biden.

President Biden Accused Of Receiving $5 Million Bribe

The president of the United States has been charged with accepting a $5 million bribe from the Ukrainian energy company where his son works, according to one of the most senior senators in the Senate.

On Monday, Senator Chuck Grassley said that the Burisma executive who allegedly paid Joe and Hunter Biden kept 17 audio recordings of their meetings as a “insurance policy,” citing the FBI FD-1023 form on which the bureau informed House lawmakers.

Grassley, R-Iowa, made a redacted reference in the FBI-generated FD-1023 form public on the Senate floor on Monday, alleging a criminal bribery conspiracy between the then-vice president Joe Biden and a foreign national that involved influencing U.S. policy decisions.

The Burisma executive has fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between himself and Hunter Biden, according to Grassley’s claim in the FD-1023.

According to Grassley, the FD-1023 also asserts that the executive has two audio recordings of phone calls he had with Joe Biden when he was the vice president at the time.

