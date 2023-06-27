Connect with us

News

Pakistan's Central Bank Raises Interest Rate to 22% in Bid to Secure IMF Support
Advertisement

News

How DeSantis' Immigration Policy Mirrors Trump's Agenda

News

YouTuber Matthew Beem Creates World's Largest 8-Foot iPhone with Surprising Functionality

News Weather

Flight Cancellations, Delays, And Weather: How To Handle Canceled Flights?

News

Thailand Buried 110 Tonnes of Illegal Beef Smuggled from India

News

UK and US Ambassadors Call for LGBTQ+ Rights and Same-Sex Marriage Legalization in Thailand

News

China's Spy Balloon Program: New Evidence Revealed by BBC Panorama

News

The Essential Guide To Hajj Pilgrims: Everything You Need To Know

News

Launch Of Amazon's Local Delivery Network For Businesses

News

UK Experiences Joint Hottest Day of the Year with Record Temperatures at 32.2C

News

Thailand Takes Measures to Address Labor Shortages in Various Industries

News News Asia

Temperature in Pakistan Expected to Exceed 50 Degrees Celsius

News World News

A Mandate for Reform as Conservative Win Election in Greece

News World News

Latest Update on Wagner Group Mutiny in Russia

News Regional News

Thailand's State Orphanages Under the Spotlight Over Child Abuse

News Southern Thailand

Thailand's Military Commander Pushes For Charges Against Politicians

News

Pakistanis Are Angry that India is Butchering the Great Hit Pasoori Song

Business News Tech

Thailand’s Kasikornbank To Attain Spot Amongst The Top 20 Banks in Vietnam By 2027

News

PM Narendra Modi Conferred 'Order of the Nile' Award in Cairo

News

President Joe Biden Accused Of Receiving $5 Million Bribe From The Ukrainian Energy

News

Pakistan’s Central Bank Raises Interest Rate to 22% in Bid to Secure IMF Support

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Pakistan's Central Bank Raises Interest Rate to 22% in Bid to Secure IMF Support

(CTN News) – In an emergency meeting held on Monday, Pakistan’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 22%. This move comes as the country seeks to revise its budget for the fiscal year, starting from July 1, to rescue its International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, which is set to expire in the coming days.

Emergency Meeting Targets IMF Support and Bailout Package

Analysts believe that the interest rate hike aligns with the IMF’s demands and aims to secure a stalled tranche of $1.1 billion from the current bailout package, which is scheduled to expire on June 30. The central bank has been progressively increasing its main rate by 12.25 percentage points since April 2022, primarily to curb the escalating inflation rate.

According to the central bank’s statement, this action is necessary to maintain a positive real interest rate. Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, a Karachi-based brokerage firm, suggests that the IMF’s conditions likely drive the move.

While higher interest rates may increase the burden of debt servicing for both the government and private sector, securing the IMF program is seen as outweighing the potential negative implications in light of Pakistan’s fragile macroeconomic conditions.

The central bank’s monetary policy committee identified two recent domestic developments that have slightly worsened the inflation outlook and may further pressure the already strained external account.

These developments include upward revisions in taxes, duties, and the petroleum levy rate in the newly approved fiscal year 2023-24 budget and the central bank’s withdrawal of general guidance for commercial banks regarding import prioritization on June 23.

The committee perceives additional taxes as directly and indirectly contributing to inflation, while removing import guidance may exert pressure in the foreign exchange market, leading to a higher-than-anticipated exchange rate pass-through effect on domestic prices.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange responded positively to the news, with the KSE100 index closing up 3.42% as market participants anticipated a potential agreement with the IMF.

SEE ALSO: IMF Urges Pakistan to Revise Budgetary Framework for 2023-24 for Staff-Level Agreement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs