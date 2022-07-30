Chiang Mai Zoo Sets New Visitor Record With Panda-Monium

(CTN News) – Approximately 7,000 people flowed through Chiang Mai Zoo on Friday, its highest number in ten years.

In addition, the zoo collected over 1 million baht in admission fees despite 3,000 visitors entering for free.

Children are free to enter Thai zoos during the current four-day public holiday for His Majesty the King’s birthday.

Chiang Mai Zoo‘s aquarium and panda enclosure are the most popular attractions, with 3,000 to 4,000 visitors per day.

As many as 1,400 vehicles filled the zoo’s parking lot on Friday.

There is a giant panda on loan from the Chinese government at the Chiang Mai Zoo.

After Xuang Xuang died of a heart problem in his enclosure at the age of 19 in 2019, the 20-year-old female panda has been alone at the zoo.

In October 2003, the pair arrived at the zoo. Through artificial insemination, Lin Hui gave birth to Lin Ping, their first child. In 2013, a baby panda was shipped to China.

