28.6 C
Bangkok
type here...
News

Chiang Mai Zoo Sets New Visitor Record With Panda-Monium

By Arsi Mughal
4
Chiang Mai Zoo Sets New Visitor Record With Panda-Monium
Chiang Mai Zoo Sets New Visitor Record With Panda-Monium

(CTN News) – Approximately 7,000 people flowed through Chiang Mai Zoo on Friday, its highest number in ten years.

In addition, the zoo collected over 1 million baht in admission fees despite 3,000 visitors entering for free.

Children are free to enter Thai zoos during the current four-day public holiday for His Majesty the King’s birthday.

Chiang Mai Zoo‘s aquarium and panda enclosure are the most popular attractions, with 3,000 to 4,000 visitors per day.

As many as 1,400 vehicles filled the zoo’s parking lot on Friday.

Chiang Mai Zoo
Chiang Mai Zoo

There is a giant panda on loan from the Chinese government at the Chiang Mai Zoo.

After Xuang Xuang died of a heart problem in his enclosure at the age of 19 in 2019, the 20-year-old female panda has been alone at the zoo.

In October 2003, the pair arrived at the zoo. Through artificial insemination, Lin Hui gave birth to Lin Ping, their first child. In 2013, a baby panda was shipped to China.

Related CTN News:

A Tourist Has Gone Missing After Falling From A Raft On Rapids In Chiang Mai
E-Ganja Is Highly Popular Among Chiang Mai Teens And Government Officials
Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower To Peak Between July 29-31: Here’s How To Watch
Previous article6 Top Reasons Why You Should Visit Bangkok
Next articleWill Smith Breaks Silence On Oscars Slapgate, Says ‘Chris I Apologize To You’
learn spanish online
Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks