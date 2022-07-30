Las Vegas’s Strip, Casinos, And Airport Are Flooded By Monsoon Storm

(CTN News) – The Las Vegas Valley was hit with heavy rain on Thursday night by a monsoon storm, causing flash flooding along the Las Vegas Strip and within several famous casinos.

A Flash Flood Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning were both issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the valley, including downtown Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, which include parts of the valley that experienced severe weather.

There was a wind gust of 59 mph recorded at Harry Reid International Airport just before 10 p.m. the same evening, but when the storm passed through Vegas, the Strip reported a gust of 71 mph, according to local reports.

According to the airport’s official record, when the monsoon storm passed over the airport Thursday night, 0.32 inches of rain were recorded.

However, there are a couple of pockets in Las Vegas that have received more than an inch of rainfall as reported by the National Weather Service.

It was reported that the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Department responded to numerous storm-related calls throughout the region and urged motorists not to drive through flooding on the roads.

Social media users shared videos showing what appeared to be a flooded parking garage on the Vegas Strip, standing water along Vegas Boulevard, water gushing through a screen at Circa Resort & Casino, and water coming through a ceiling at Caesars Palace.

Las Vegas Monsoon forecast:

Over the next few days, the Southwest will continue to be deluged by monsoonal moisture, resulting in showers and thunderstorms. As monsoonal moisture streams over the Southwest, showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop each day. Most vulnerable areas to flash flooding are in burn scars, slot canyons, overly saturated soils, and heavily urbanized areas of the Southwest. Over the next few days, there will still be flood watches posted for the Four Corners region to cover potential flash flooding. The cities include Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Alamosa.

