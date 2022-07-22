World’s Oldest Giant Panda Dies at Age 35

At age 35, the world’s oldest giant panda in captivity died at a Hong Kong theme park due to failing health. In 1999, China gifted the Giant Panda to Hong Kong with a female panda.

Known as Jia Jia, the female panda died at age 38 in 2016, making her the oldest panda to live in captivity.

Ocean Park mourned the panda as a family member who grew with the park and built bonds with locals and tourists.

We have cherished many heartwarming memories with An An. “He will be dearly missed for his cleverness and playfulness,” said Paulo Pong, chairman of Ocean Park Corporation.

One of An An’s health problems was high blood pressure, a common condition among geriatric pandas. In the past three weeks, An An had been kept out of sight from park visitors as his health worsened. Recently, he stopped eating solid food and was significantly less active.

An An’s condition was discussed on an Ocean Park post last week, and hundreds of comments were left to wish him a speedy recovery.

A veterinarian from Ocean Park and government authorities consulted the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda before euthanizing him Thursday morning.

According to the statement, An An lived to the respectable age of 35 – the equivalent of 105 years in human years.

In 2007, Hong Kong received another pair of pandas – Ying Ying, a female, and Le Le, a male – to mark the 10th anniversary of its return to China.

As a sign of goodwill, the mammals exclusively found in China are leased out to other nations through “panda diplomacy.”