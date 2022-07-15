E-Ganja Is Highly Popular Among Chiang Mai Teens And Government Officials

(CTN News) – Chiang Mai’s e-ganja vendors reveal that wealthy teenagers or government officials are their best customers.

MUST VISIT USNIB

E-ganja, like e-cigarettes, is a portable electronic device that simulates smoking. Unlike e-cigarettes, the e-ganja electronic device contains cannabis oil instead of tobacco.

E-ganja electronic devices, unlike conventional cigarettes, do not emit any odor or smoke, which is one of their advantages.

Most smokers buy e-ganja online, and it costs about 3,000 baht.

Despite not wanting to be named, a 22-year-old woman admitted she and friends regularly use e-ganja.

“E-ganja can be used for two to three weeks after charging. It doesn’t produce smoke or smell, so it won’t bother others.

“E-ganja became more popular because many people are allergic to bongs or ground cannabis wrapped in paper. Smokers can control themselves with e-ganja because it contains cannabis oil.”

Many vendors import e-ganja, even among government officials, because it has no smell and no smoke, according to a business owner.

“No one would know that they were smoking cannabis. Still, some of my customers prefer to smoke from bongs. It feels much better than the electric one.”

Last month, ganja was removed from the Public Health Ministry’s narcotics list. Public smoking of cannabis has been banned by the ministry because of its smell and smoke.

Related CTN News: