Hunter Moore, ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet,’ Where Are You? The Revenge Porn King and Convicted Criminal

(CTN News) – In 2012, Rolling Stone proclaimed Hunter Moore, who founded an early “revenge porn” website, “the most hated man on the web.” Ten years later, Netflix reminds you why.

Moore, the self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner” behind the infamous website IsAnyoneUp.com, is the subject of the streamer’s latest true crime docuseries, The Most Hated Man on the Internet.

People’s explicit images, as well as their personal details and social media handles, were published on the now-defunct forum.

As a result, the site became famous as a destination for revenge porn because individuals featured in the images did not have to consent to them being shared; many images were submitted by men’s ex-partners.

In some cases, the photos were even stolen from the hacked email accounts of the victims.

Both its victims, as well as its founder, benefited from the website, which launched in 2010 and was only live for about two years. It tells the whole, stranger-than-fiction story of the Most Hated Man on the Internet.

What is the story behind “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” Hunter Moore?

Known as the “King of revenge porn”, Hunter Moore led the charge against online bullying and self-described himself as the thematic histrionic.

There is a website called IsAnyoneUp.com that featured nude and sexually explicit photos, mainly of women, most of which were submitted by their exes without their consent.

