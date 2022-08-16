Cannabis Sales is illegal on Khao San Road

(CTN News) – When street vendors violate the law by selling cannabis or cannabis products, it is the police’s responsibility to take criminal action against them, said Phra Nakhon district chief Wasan Boonmuenwai.

In the district’s Khao San Road, a popular night entertainment strip, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he smelled cannabis while jogging.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called on law enforcement agents to arrest people trading in cannabis and cannabis products. Despite district officials’ claims, Mr Wasan said

We routinely send thessakij inspectors to patrol Khao San Road between 9am and 6pm, and 6pm to 6am.

In the second shift, inspections are conducted with Chana Songkhram police officers and military officers.

When cannabis is smoked in public, the police are usually on the lookout for it. These smokers may be charged on the spot if found.

On Khao San Road, 200 vendors sell food, beverages, clothes, jewelry, and accessories, according to Wasan. Four cannabis shops have been found on Khao San Road, according to inspectors.

Yada Pornpetrampa, president of the Bangkok and Khao San Road Vendors Association, said the recent decriminalization of cannabis is harming tourism more than helping it.

It has been reported on social media that tourists have fallen ill after smoking cannabis on Khao San Road.

Parents may fear that their children will be exposed to harmful substances if they come as families.

