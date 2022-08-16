Connect with us

News

Cannabis Sales is illegal on Khao San Road
Advertisement

News

Thailand's 5th Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Thai Woman

News World News

Canary Islands, From $486 Round Trip Epic Deal Alert

News

Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator And 'Road To Recovery Has Begun,' Agent Says

News

Thailand No.1 Country in the World For a Wellness Retreat

News

Cannabis in US is a ‘$100 Billion Opportunity: Tilray CEO Says

Health News

WHO Plans to Rename Monkeypox Over Stigmatization Concerns

Chiang Rai News News News Video

Mae Sai Chiang Rai Inundated by Flood Waters, 2,000 Homes Flooded

News

The Obon U-Turn Rush Reaches Its Peak In Three Years Without Movement Restrictions

News World News

Johnson & Johnson End Sale of Talc Powder Globally in 2023

News

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffett, dies at age 62

News Sports

Chicago Bears Defeat Chiefs In Preseason Opener

News Regional News

Highway Police Slammed for Leaving Body in Car Wreck for 12 Hours

Health News

A Polio Virus Was Detected in NYC's Sewage, Suggesting the Virus is Circulating

News

Tourist Wanted For illegal Fishing in Southern Marine Park

News World News

Author Salman Rushdie Brutally Attacked in New York

Chiang Rai News News

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Crime News

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Hollywood News News

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

News

Bangkok Gets 20 New Electric Buses Next Week

News

Cannabis Sales is illegal on Khao San Road

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Cannabis Sales is illegal on Khao San Road

(CTN News) – When street vendors violate the law by selling cannabis or cannabis products, it is the police’s responsibility to take criminal action against them, said Phra Nakhon district chief Wasan Boonmuenwai.

In the district’s Khao San Road, a popular night entertainment strip, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he smelled cannabis while jogging.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called on law enforcement agents to arrest people trading in cannabis and cannabis products. Despite district officials’ claims, Mr Wasan said

We routinely send thessakij inspectors to patrol Khao San Road between 9am and 6pm, and 6pm to 6am.

In the second shift, inspections are conducted with Chana Songkhram police officers and military officers.

When cannabis is smoked in public, the police are usually on the lookout for it. These smokers may be charged on the spot if found.

On Khao San Road, 200 vendors sell food, beverages, clothes, jewelry, and accessories, according to Wasan. Four cannabis shops have been found on Khao San Road, according to inspectors.

Yada Pornpetrampa, president of the Bangkok and Khao San Road Vendors Association, said the recent decriminalization of cannabis is harming tourism more than helping it.

It has been reported on social media that tourists have fallen ill after smoking cannabis on Khao San Road.

Parents may fear that their children will be exposed to harmful substances if they come as families.

Related CTN News:

Cannabis in US is a ‘$100 Billion Opportunity: Tilray CEO Says
WHO Plans to Rename Monkeypox Over Stigmatization Concerns
Tourist Wanted For illegal Fishing in Southern Marine Park
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish