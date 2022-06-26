Thai PM Bans Cannabis And Hemp Use On Military Premises

(CTN News) – Thai authorities are continuing to crack down on the ‘happy plant’ in various institutions across the country.

As a result, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has banned the use of cannabis and hemp on military bases.

Any soldiers hoping to bond with their buddies over a joint have now had their hopes dashed.

The Defense Ministry, military branch, and Royal Thai Police have been ordered to raise awareness among officers about regulations and the risks associated with the happy plant. According to Jitnat Punnotok, Deputy Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry…

“All Defence Ministry organizations must follow the Public Health Ministry’s cannabis regulations. It is permissible for them to consume cannabis for medicinal purposes, but not for recreational purposes.”

According to the ministry, posting pictures or videos of servicemen smoking marijuana on social media is also strictly prohibited.

The use of cannabis was also banned earlier this week on campuses of Thai universities and agencies. Cannabis usage can, however, only be promoted by universities with the support of medical professionals.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart expressed concern this week about the lack of clarity on cannabis policies following the decriminalization of cannabis on June 9.

Because of the lack of guidelines and accompanying legislation, he fears confusion and incorrect assumptions have resulted.

