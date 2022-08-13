Tourist Wanted For illegal Fishing in Southern Marine Park

(CTN News) – A western tourist who was seen, in an online post widely shared, with a bunch of parrot fish he allegedly caught in the seas off Phi-Phi Leh Island in Hat Noppharat Thara.

Mu Ko Phi National Park in the southern province of Krabi has been ordered to be tracked down by park officials.

After the picture of the tourist with the fish went viral on social media on Wednesday, the tourist reportedly checked out of his hotel in haste. Currently, it is unknown where he is.

According to Rattada Suriyakul Na Ayutthaya, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, a police complaint has already been filed in an attempt to track down the perpetrator and the owner of the boat, which the tourist hired for the fishing trip.

The tourist has also been sought out by the tourist and immigration police.

Fishing in the national park is illegal, especially catching parrot fish, which are crucial to coral reef ecology.

The unidentified tourist apologized on TikTok, saying he wasn’t aware that fishing for parrot fish is illegal in Thailand because he had seen the fish being sold.

A professional spear-fisherman who has traveled the world and fished everywhere, he claims he had no idea that he could not fish in the marine park.

He apologized deeply and promised not to repeat the mistake. He said, “Humans make mistakes.”.

