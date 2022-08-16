Thailand’s 5th Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Thai Woman

(CTN News) – Earlier today (Monday), the Ministry of Public Health confirmed Thailand’s fifth monkeypox case. The patient is a Thai woman who recently returned from Dubai.

Anutin Charnvirakul, minister of public health, said the 25-year-old woman had blisters on her body when she arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport.

A positive diagnosis was confirmed by lab tests on the samples. Currently, she is in the hospital receiving treatment.

It was found that the woman had a sexual relationship recently and was believed to have developed symptoms before departing for Thailand.

The officials have tracked two of the passengers who sat next to her on the flight to Bangkok and advised them to monitor their health.

On July 21st, a Nigerian in Phuket was confirmed to be infected with monkeypox.

After leaving Thailand, the man was treated in a hospital in Phnom Penh, apparently in order to avoid medical treatment in Thailand.

The second monkeypox Case was a 47-year-old Thai man who had a history of unprotected sex. A Bangkok hospital confirmed that he had monkeypox on July 28th and admitted him for treatment.

A German tourist in Phuket was confirmed to be infected on August 3rd.

On August 5th, a Thai woman in Bangkok was confirmed to be infected.

