Phase 5 Of Thailand's Co-Payment Scheme Opens This Friday
Cannabis Sales is illegal on Khao San Road

Thailand's 5th Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Thai Woman

Canary Islands, From $486 Round Trip Epic Deal Alert

Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator And 'Road To Recovery Has Begun,' Agent Says

Thailand No.1 Country in the World For a Wellness Retreat

Cannabis in US is a ‘$100 Billion Opportunity: Tilray CEO Says

WHO Plans to Rename Monkeypox Over Stigmatization Concerns

Mae Sai Chiang Rai Inundated by Flood Waters, 2,000 Homes Flooded

The Obon U-Turn Rush Reaches Its Peak In Three Years Without Movement Restrictions

Johnson & Johnson End Sale of Talc Powder Globally in 2023

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffett, dies at age 62

Chicago Bears Defeat Chiefs In Preseason Opener

Highway Police Slammed for Leaving Body in Car Wreck for 12 Hours

A Polio Virus Was Detected in NYC's Sewage, Suggesting the Virus is Circulating

Tourist Wanted For illegal Fishing in Southern Marine Park

Author Salman Rushdie Brutally Attacked in New York

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

(CTN News) – It has been announced by the Ministry of Finance that subscribers to the government’s 50:50 co-payment scheme can reconfirm or apply for their subscription this Friday between 6 am and 10 pm on the co-payment scheme website, until further notice.

This scheme is currently available to 26.5 million Thais.

Subscribers can reconfirm their subscriptions starting (Monday) through the “Tung Ngern” application.

Vendors and stores can also apply through state-owned Krung Thai Bank branches or the co-payment scheme’s website.

Wednesday is the first day that food shops can apply to join the scheme if they operate online food or drink delivery services.

Phase 5 will begin on September 1st and end at the end of October, offering each beneficiary 800 baht.

Phase 1 of the scheme launched in October 2020, with a benefit of 3,000 baht to be spent by the end of December of that year. A total of ten million people subscribed to the program.

So far, four phases of the scheme have been launched, and the government says it has proven popular among consumers and retailers and has increased consumer purchasing power.

Consumers will receive a taxpayer-funded handout in their accounts under the co-payment scheme.

Afterward, they can spend it on goods and services by paying half of the price, while the other half will be paid by the taxpayer.

