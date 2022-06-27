Don’t Bring Cannabis To Japan, Thai Embassy Warns

(CTN News) – In a warning to Thais, the Thai embassy in Japan warned against bringing cannabis, hemp, and hemp-based products into Japan.

Earlier this week, the Thai embassy in Tokyo posted a warning on its Facebook page: “We would like to warn Thai citizens not to bring cannabis, hemp, or products containing these plants into Japan. Violators may be punished under Japanese law.”

It is illegal under Japanese law to import or export cannabis, and to sell it is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to *3 million (about 786,200 baht).

In addition, it warned people in Japan not to receive illegal items for delivery.

Following an announcement in the Royal Gazette published by the Ministry of Public Health, Thailand has delisted cannabis from the government’s Category 5 narcotics list.

After cannabis was decriminalized on June 9, the government issued new rules limiting access to marijuana and hemp to people over 20.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister signed the regulation designating marijuana and hemp as controlled plants on June 16.

Under the law, people under the age of 20 cannot own or use either plant, both of which are in the cannabis family.

