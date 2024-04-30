Indian State Regulator Suspends Manufacturing Licenses for 14 Products Linked To Yoga Guru

(CTN News) – A state regulator in India has taken action by suspending the manufacturing licenses for 14 products produced by pharmaceutical companies associated with the country’s renowned yoga guru.

This decision comes in response to repeated instances of these companies publishing misleading advertisements regarding the effectiveness of their products, as revealed by a government order.

Setback for Yoga Guru

This development marks another setback for Baba Ramdev, whose television programs, yoga remedies, and traditional medicinal offerings have garnered widespread popularity in India and beyond.

In recent weeks, the Supreme Court of India has admonished Ramdev multiple times for failing to comply with its directives in an ongoing lawsuit aimed at halting the dissemination of deceptive advertisements for some of his traditional Ayurvedic medicines.

The manufacturing permits for Ramdev’s companies were revoked in an order dated April 15, issued by the drug regulator overseeing traditional medicines in the northern state of Uttarakhand. This order, which has not been made public, was brought to light by Reuters.

Among the 14 products affected by the suspension of their licenses are Ramdev’s traditional remedies for asthma, bronchitis, and diabetes.

Indian Manufacturing Licenses of Ramdev’s Products

“The manufacturing permits are ‘suspended with immediate effect,’ stated Mithilesh Kumar of the state regulator in his order.

A spokesperson for Ramdev mentioned that they did not have any immediate comment on the matter.

The ongoing case against Ramdev in the Supreme Court revolves around allegations from the Indian Medical Association that his firm, Patanjali, undermines conventional medicines and persists in publishing misleading advertisements despite a court directive to cease.

Ramdev acknowledged his actions as a lapse, and his company has issued newspaper ads apologizing to the public. In recent weeks, he has appeared before judges at the apex court attired in his signature saffron-colored robe, seeking forgiveness. However, the judges have yet to accept his apology.

The judges are deliberating whether to pursue contempt charges against Ramdev or not.”

