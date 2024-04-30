Connect with us

FDA Has Published Its Final Regulations Regarding Laboratory-Developed Tests
Who is Humza Yousaf?: Former Head of SNP & First Muslim Party Leader In the UK

Financial Times, OpenAI Sign Content Licensing Partnership For AI Model Training

USDA Collecting Ground Beef Samples Amid Bird Flu Outbreak in Dairy Cows

India's MDH Assures Safety Of Products Amid Contamination Allegations

Indian State Regulator Suspends Manufacturing Licenses for 14 Products Linked To Yoga Guru

China Southern Airlines Launches Historic Direct Flight From Shenzhen To Mexico City

Renowned 'Queen of Height' Maria Feliciana dos Santos Passes Away At 77

Value of Rare $1 Bills Worth Up to $150,000 - What To Do if You Possess One Of These Bills

Inflation Spike And Jobs Report To Be Discussed At Fed Meeting

The SNP's Leader Yousaf Has Resigned. What Happens Now?

Asia's Record Heatwave: School Closures and Health Concerns

Bangkok Issues Heat Warning as Temperatures Soar Above 52°C

Pakistan Government Rejects Reports of Fixed Tax on Solar Power Consumers

Bangkok Government Implements Measures to Regulate Tuk-tuks and Taxis

Indian Man, 24 Busted For Impersonating a Singapore Airlines Pilot

Thailand's Heatwave Continues As Temperatures Hit Record Highs

Dubai Announces Plans For 'World's Largest' Airport Terminal Worth $35 Billion

PM Of Pakistan Discusses New Loan Program With IMF Chief

American Airlines' Booking System Repeatedly Registers 101-Year-Old Passenger As Infant

FDA Has Published Its Final Regulations Regarding Laboratory-Developed Tests

8 mins ago

FDA
These tests are used to collect, prepare and examine biological specimens such as blood, saliva or tissue to diagnose, monitor or determine treatment for diseases and conditions, according to the FDA. (Reuters file)

(CTN News) – In a final rule published on Monday by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency seeks to ensure the safety and effectiveness of laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) designed, manufactured and used within a clinical laboratory setting.

Accordant to the Food and Drug Administration, a biological specimen such as blood, saliva, or tissue may be collected, prepared, and examined to determine individual health status, monitor the progress of diseases and conditions, or diagnose, monitor, and determine the treatment of the disease or condition in question, according to the FDA.

Activating the new rule will require that LDTs be classified as medical devices under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, the FDA said in a statement. It added that it intends to guarantee that these tests are effectively supervised in order to ensure safety.

A statement from FDA Commissioner Robert Califf was released today in which he said that the final rule had played an important role in providing critical oversight over the use of these tests in order to ensure that patients and health care providers are able to rely on test results in order to make necessary decisions.

Although the FDA has not generally enforced any applicable requirements with respect to most LDTs, it has become increasingly concerned with some of these tests that may not provide accurate results or that may not perform as well as FDA-authorized tests and others that are in compliance with regulations.

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

