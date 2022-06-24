Brad Pitt Says, He is in The Midst of His Career’s Final Leg

(CTN News): Brad Pitt, Hollywood superstar and Academy Award winner, hinted at his upcoming retirement, stating he believes his acting career is at the end.

According to Pitt, he is currently working on the final part of his legacy as he describes this stage of his career as his “last semester.”

Brad Pitt has been a true movie star for decades. With performances in Kalifornia, True Romance, and Interview with the Vampire, the actor proved that he is much more than just a ludicrously handsome face. With roles in Seven, 12 Monkeys, Fight Club, and Ocean’s Eleven, Pitt somehow climbed even higher than his star had already reached.

A few years ago, Pitt surprised audiences once again with his incredibly powerful, transformative performances in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Burn After Reading, Inglourious Basterds, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, among others. It would probably take a lot of words to list all the award-winning, critically acclaimed films Pitt has starred in and delivered across.

Though Pitt believes he is nearing the end of his career, he may instead focus all of his energies behind the camera instead of leaving the industry behind permanently.

Brad Pitt – There are still a few projects Brad Pitt wants to complete before he retires

