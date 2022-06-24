27.3 C
Bangkok
type here...
News

Brad Pitt Says, He is in The Midst of His Career’s Final Leg

By Salman Ahmad
0
0
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

Must read

(CTN News): Brad Pitt, Hollywood superstar and Academy Award winner, hinted at his upcoming retirement, stating he believes his acting career is at the end.

According to Pitt, he is currently working on the final part of his legacy as he describes this stage of his career as his “last semester.”

Brad Pitt has been a true movie star for decades. With performances in Kalifornia, True Romance, and Interview with the Vampire, the actor proved that he is much more than just a ludicrously handsome face. With roles in Seven, 12 Monkeys, Fight Club, and Ocean’s Eleven, Pitt somehow climbed even higher than his star had already reached.

A few years ago, Pitt surprised audiences once again with his incredibly powerful, transformative performances in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Burn After Reading, Inglourious Basterds, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, among others. It would probably take a lot of words to list all the award-winning, critically acclaimed films Pitt has starred in and delivered across.

Though Pitt believes he is nearing the end of his career, he may instead focus all of his energies behind the camera instead of leaving the industry behind permanently.

Brad Pitt – There are still a few projects Brad Pitt wants to complete before he retires

Related CTN News – 

Julia Garner Offered Madonna Role in Universal Biopic
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – Watch Online For ‘Free’ On Disney Plus
The Netflix New Releases & Top 10 for June 21, 2022
Previous articleMan Charged After Teen, 14 Hangs Herself Over Blackmail

More News

Load more

LEARN SPANISH ONLINE

learn spanish online

BUY FIFA COINS

Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks