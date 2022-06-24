Student Hairstyles Have No Impact On Performance, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Says

(CTN News) – At a school inspection tour today (Thursday), Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said, “I do not believe that a student’s hairstyle has any impact on their academic performance. It is more important that they concentrate and do their homework.”

After the school’s director told the governor Chadchart Sittipunt that free haircuts are available to both boys and girls at the school, the governor made his comment.

Several viral video clips have also shown some students getting their hair cut unevenly by their teachers, on the spot, due to a student movement against strict hairstyle rules at most schools. Hairstyles for boys usually consist of a crew cut, while those for girls with long hair require proper tying.

During the governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s tour of a school that is banned from taking cannabis, hemp, or kratom (mitragyna speciosa extract) in its food and drink, he observed that every shop has a sign that states that it does not sell these products.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he is less concerned about cannabis or hemp in school compounds than outside schools. As he stressed the need to work with shops outside schools by displaying signs informing students which of their menu items contain cannabis or hemp, kratom leaves are sold at fruit and vegetable stalls in markets.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt also expressed concern about student safety while traveling to and from school. Approximately 70% of students travel to school by motorcycle, and most of the younger students don’t wear crash helmets because they are too big.

According to the governor Chadchart Sittipunt, a recent survey of children attending the city administration’s 437 schools shows they need 120,000 crash helmets. An insurance office has offered to provide the helmets on the condition that they be shared.

Related CTN News: