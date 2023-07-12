School Claims 15-Year-old Activist Terrified Other Students

A School in Bangkok has filed a complaint with the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights to “protect the rights of students” who feel endangered by 15-year-old Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai, a student activist.

Jintana Srisarakham, the school’s director, and a group of parents filed the complaint with Senator Somchai Sawangkarn, the committee’s chairman.

Ms Jintana said that the school had met Yok’s every educational requirement, despite the fact that she was not formally a student because her enrollment was “incomplete.”

After concerns were raised about the disruption to Yok’s education caused by the media circus, the school addressed a letter directly to her parents to clarify the current situation.

She went on to say that Yok had been assured she could take the school’s admission exam for next year; but, the school is unable to satisfy Yok’s demands, which include a ban on uniforms, because it has legal obligations in most areas that made accommodating the young protester impractical.

Ms Jintana claimed that Yok’s lack of collaboration with the school infringed the school’s rights as well. Yok scared the other pupils while also diverting them with video clips she captured across the school and phone calls from strangers.

Yok had already posted a Facebook tribute of her 51 days since being released from the juvenile centre in Nakhon Pathom on July 9. She stated that she was influenced by “fake news” spread by adults who assumed they knew more than her and attempted to stifle her allegations of human rights breaches.

She further accused the school of not assisting her and of isolating her from the system.