School Claims 15-Year-old Activist Terrified Other Students
A School in Bangkok has filed a complaint with the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights to “protect the rights of students” who feel endangered by 15-year-old Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai, a student activist.
Jintana Srisarakham, the school’s director, and a group of parents filed the complaint with Senator Somchai Sawangkarn, the committee’s chairman.
Ms Jintana said that the school had met Yok’s every educational requirement, despite the fact that she was not formally a student because her enrollment was “incomplete.”
After concerns were raised about the disruption to Yok’s education caused by the media circus, the school addressed a letter directly to her parents to clarify the current situation.
She went on to say that Yok had been assured she could take the school’s admission exam for next year; but, the school is unable to satisfy Yok’s demands, which include a ban on uniforms, because it has legal obligations in most areas that made accommodating the young protester impractical.
Ms Jintana claimed that Yok’s lack of collaboration with the school infringed the school’s rights as well. Yok scared the other pupils while also diverting them with video clips she captured across the school and phone calls from strangers.
Yok had already posted a Facebook tribute of her 51 days since being released from the juvenile centre in Nakhon Pathom on July 9. She stated that she was influenced by “fake news” spread by adults who assumed they knew more than her and attempted to stifle her allegations of human rights breaches.
She further accused the school of not assisting her and of isolating her from the system.
Students’ rights in Thailand:
- Right to Education: Thai students have the right to access education without discrimination based on their gender, religion, nationality, or social status. Education is compulsory for children between the ages of 6 and 14.
- Academic Freedom: Students have the right to pursue their studies without undue interference, censorship, or restrictions on their academic freedom. They are entitled to express their opinions and engage in discussions within the bounds of respectful and lawful behavior.
- Freedom of Expression: Students have the right to express their opinions, ideas, and beliefs freely, both inside and outside educational institutions, as long as it does not violate the law or infringe upon the rights of others.
- Right to Non-Discrimination: Students have the right to be free from discrimination, including discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender, disability, or sexual orientation. They should be treated fairly and equally by educational institutions.
- Privacy Rights: Students have the right to privacy regarding their personal information, academic records, and communications. Educational institutions should handle student data with confidentiality and adhere to data protection regulations.
- Right to Safety and Security: Students have the right to a safe and secure learning environment. Educational institutions are responsible for ensuring student safety, preventing harassment or violence, and addressing any incidents promptly and effectively.
- Right to Participation: Students have the right to participate in decisions that affect their education and school life. They should be given opportunities to voice their opinions, join student organizations, and engage in activities that contribute to their personal development.
It’s important to note that specific regulations and policies governing students’ rights may vary among different educational institutions and levels of education in Thailand. Students and their families should consult relevant laws, regulations, and institutional policies to have a comprehensive understanding of their rights in their specific educational context.
Bangkok Schools Allows Casual Clothes and Flexible Hairstyles for Students
