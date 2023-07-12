Connect with us

Police Arrest 3 Foreign Nationals for Murdering German Businessman
Police have arrested three of four suspects over the dismembered body of Hans Peter Ralter Mack, 62, that was discovered in a freezer in a rented residence in Chon Buri.

On Tuesday, Nong Prue police department chief, Pol Col Tawee Kudthalaeng announced that arrest warrants had been issued for Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, Petra Christl Grundgreif, Shahrukh Karim Uddin, and Enriko (surname withheld). They are being investigated for planned murder and extortion.

He stated that Mr Enriko was arrested when authorities discovered that two million baht had been moved from Mack’s account to his.

Police will look into whether he was involved in Mack’s murder.

Ms Grundgreif, the real estate agent who last saw Mack on July 4th, was also detained by police. Police said she contacted them through her lawyer on Tuesday afternoon to surrender. She was later arrested and transported to the Nong Prue police station for questioning.

Ms Grundgreif and the two other suspects, Mr Brinkmann and Mr Uddin, are accused of chopping up the body of the German property broker with an electric saw. It was later frozen at a residence on the Chokchai Village 1 housing development.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Brinkmann was apprehended in Bangkok’s Prawet area. The second suspect is still on the run.

To prevent them from departing Thailand, National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn ordered the revocation of all their visas.

According to Pol Gen Surachate, the German suspects are members of the “Outlaw” mafia ring in Pattaya who had previously fled Germany.

Police Find Dismembered Body of Missing German, 62 in Freezer

Mack met Ms Grundgreif in a cafe in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, on July 4, according to surveillance camera evidence. They then drove to a pool villa on Soi Chaiyaphruek 1, where the alleged murder took place.

Police believe the suspects were waiting for Mack at the property and compelled him to transfer his money to their bank accounts before killing him and dismembering his body, according to the investigation.

When a Thai couple learned of the German businessman’s disappearance, they went to the police since they had been employed by Ms Grundgreif to transport the freezer to the house.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police spotted Mr Brinkmann, a close friend of Ms Grundgreif, sitting on a pickup truck with the freezer. The truck was parked in front of a one-story house in the Bang Lamung area, where the cops discovered the freezer. Nong Prue Police called Mr Brinkmann’s Thai wife for questioning.

Police Recover Sanitized Mercedes of Missing German Businessman

Police Recover Sanitized Mercedes of Missing German Businessman
