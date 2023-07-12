Connect with us

News Regional News

Bogus Recruiters Scam Bt32.75 Million from Job Seekers in Thailand
Advertisement

News Regional News

School Claims 15-Year-old Activist Terrified Other Students

News Crime Regional News

Police Arrest 3 Foreign Nationals for Murdering German Businessman

News News Asia

Soi Dog Foundation Works With Vietnam to Tackles Cat and Dog Meat Trade

News

World Population Day: Global Milestones, Declining Growth, And Implications For The Future

News Asia News

Saudi Arabia Deposits $2 Billion In State Bank of Pakistan, Boosting Foreign Exchange Reserves

Business News

Five Key Takeaways As UPS Strike Looms With Failed Teamsters Contract Talks

News Northern Thailand

Court Finds PM Failed to Protect Citizens from PM2.5 Air Pollutants in Northern Thailand

News

US Marine Corps Leadership In Limbo As Senator's Abortion Protest Blocks Military Appointments

News

BBC Presenter Scandal: Teenager Denies Inappropriate Conduct As Investigation Unfolds

News

Unprecedented Climate Crisis In Florida: Heatwave, Coral Bleaching, And Sahara Dust Exacerbate Challenges

News

President Biden And President Zelensky To Meet At NATO Summit: Unity, Ukraine, And Security On The Agenda

News Politics

Biden Corruption Whistleblower Dr. Gal Luft Suddenly Hit with Federal Charges

News Northern Thailand

Police Find 4 Dead after Bus Crashes in Northeastern Thailand

Crime News Regional News

Police Find Dismembered Body of Missing German, 62 in Freezer

News Regional News

Elevated Overpass Collapses in Bangkok, 2 Killed, 10 Injured

News Regional News

Police Grill 3 Foreigners Over German Businessman's Disappearance

News World News

The Great Biden Gift: $280 Billion in COVID-19 Relief Cash Stolen

News World News

Putin Warns Ukraine's Entrance to NATO Could Lead to World War III

News

How Life Insurance Can Benefit Your Legacy in 2023

News

Bogus Recruiters Scam Bt32.75 Million from Job Seekers in Thailand

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Bogus Recruiters Scam Bt32.75 Million from Job Seekers in Thailand

Thailand’s Department of Employment (DoE), the number of job seekers misled by bogus overseas job brokers has increased as more people seek jobs. The substantial increase coincides with increased demand for Thai workers in worldwide labour markets in the post-Covid-19 pandemic period, according to Phairoj Chotikasatien, director-general of the DoE.

According to Mr Phairoj, between October of last year and early this month, at least 471 persons were duped out of a total of 32.75 million baht they paid to bogus overseas job recruitment organisations for non-existent placement services.

According to him, 142 bogus job recruiters were involved in these international job scams.

In the period from October 2021 to early July 2022, 217 victims were misled, resulting in damages totaling 16.6 million baht.

South Korea, Australia, Japan, Canada, and Sweden topped the list of countries popular with job seekers who are frequently duped by phoney internet job ads, he noted.

According to him, the majority of the victims were foreign workers from Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, and Pathum Thani.

Despite DoE efforts to educate job seekers about legal and safe methods for applying for abroad jobs through licenced recruiting agencies, the number of overseas job scams has increased. At the same time, he said, the government has tightened down on illegal job brokers.

Anyone who recruits people to work abroad without a legitimate permit given by the DoE faces a three to ten-year prison sentence, a fine of 60,000 to 200,000 baht, or both, he said.

Illegal job postings on the internet and social media are punishable by up to three years in prison, a 60,000 baht fine, or both, he said.

Woman Arrested for Defrauding Job Seekers on Facebook

Woman Arrested for Defrauding Job Seekers on Facebook

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs