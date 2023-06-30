Connect with us

News

Bangkok Schools Allows Casual Clothes and Flexible Hairstyles for Students
Advertisement

News Regional News

Moving Walkway Severs Woman's Leg at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok

News

A Major Setback For Minority Students as a US Court 'Whitens' University Admissions

News

German Regulators Reject Binance's Cryptocurrency Custody License Application

News

China's Slowing Debt Relief to Poor Countries Raises Concerns and Appeal for Support

News

U.S. Dollar Strengthens Against Japanese Yen as Central Bank Heads Reveal Policy Divergence

News

Biden Administration to Invest $2 Billion in Accelerating Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

News

The Supreme Court's Ruling on President Biden's Student Debt Forgiveness Plan: What's at Stake?

News

Food Insecurity is Rising in the U.S. As the End of Pandemic-Era

News

US Public Debt Burden Will Reach 181% of GDP by 2053, CBO Report

News

US Is Planning New AI Chip Export Controls Aimed at Nvidia

News

UK's Largest Water Supplier, Thames Water, Faces Crisis and Potential State Ownership

News

How Much Can Rupee Recover Against US Dollar after IMF Deal?

News Tourism

TAT Introduces Groundbreaking Meaningful Wellness Travel Experiences

News

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects "Independent State Legislature" Thesis In North Carolina

News

Midwest and Northeast US Battle Worst Air Quality Amid Canadian Wildfires

News

Eid al-Adha: Unwavering Faith, Generosity, And Cultural Diversity In Metro Detroit

News

Sweden Approves Quran-Burning Protest Outside the Mosque on Eid-al-Adha

News

Thai Exports Set to Surge in Second Half of 2023, Boosted by Market Expansion Initiatives

News

Thai Baht Hits Seven-Month Low Amid Political Uncertainty and Dollar Strength

News

Bangkok Schools Allows Casual Clothes and Flexible Hairstyles for Students

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Bangkok Schools Allows Casual Clothes and Flexible Hairstyles for Students

(CTN News) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has taken a significant step towards freedom and respecting children’s rights by instructing 437 schools to allow their students to wear casual clothes once a week.

Additionally, the BMA has emphasized the need to ease off on regulations related to students’ hairstyles and ensure that everyone’s styles and preferences are respected.

Acting BMA city clerk Wanthanee Watana issued two orders on June 23, sent to all district offices for relay to schools under their jurisdiction.

Easing Hairstyle Regulations: Promoting Diversity and Individuality

The first order states that students in all BMA schools should be granted one non-uniform day per week, allowing schools to agree with students and their parents regarding the chosen day.

Furthermore, the order ensures that students who find it challenging to wear casual clothing can opt for their physical education or scout/guide uniforms. It emphasizes that schools must ensure the new regulations do not violate students’ gender, faith, or diversity or impede their rights and liberty.

These changes are a response to student activists protesting against mandatory uniforms. The issue gained attention when 15-year-old political activist Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai was barred from enrolling in Triamudomsuksapattanakarn School due to her refusal to wear a school uniform and her dyed hair, which defied regulations.

Triamudomsuksapattanakarn School declared on June 14 that Thanalop was no longer a student due to her repeated violations of school rules. This incident caused a divide on social media, with conservative parents criticizing her defiance while the liberal side supported her fight for individual rights.

Comparison with Bangkok Christian College’s Policy

Bangkok Christian College (BCC) has implemented “casual Tuesdays” since February, allowing students to express themselves. However, the policy faced resistance from conservatives.

The second order issued by the BMA focuses on hairstyles, emphasizing that schools should reach an agreement with students instead of enforcing a standardized hairstyle. The order instructs schools to respect students’ rights and liberty, preventing mental distress caused by forced haircuts or public embarrassment.

In some cases, teachers have resorted to chopping off students’ hair in front of the entire school during morning assembly as a punishment for not complying with hairstyle rules.

By introducing these progressive measures, the BMA aims to foster an environment that respects students’ rights and promotes individuality.

The decision aligns with the growing global movement to recognize children’s rights and allows them to express their identities while maintaining a conducive learning environment.

Overall, the BMA’s initiative signifies a positive shift towards embracing diversity, empowering students, and ensuring their rights and well-being are upheld in educational settings.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

High-Speed Internet

the best high-speed internet

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs