Thai People Begin Hoarding Green Chiretta to Ward off Covid-19

The the delta variant of covid-19 continues its deadly surge throughout Thailand people have begun to hoarding green chiretta powder (fah talai jone) over its medicinal purposes in the fight against covid-19.

Known in Thailand as (fah talai jone) green chiretta has been in the spotlight following the surge in Covid-19 infection cases across Thailand. High in andrographolide that can kill some viruses, the Thai herb has been used to cure sicknesses like the flu, sore throat and infection in Asian countries such as China, India and Thailand for centuries.

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri, one of the country’s leading herbal medicine producers, is now asking the public to avoid hoarding green chiretta powder, and gouging its price amid growing demand for the herb to help treat Covid-19.

Demand for the herb along with others which are deemed beneficial, including galangal and Indian gooseberry — has risen sharply after it was found to contain high levels of andrographolides, which can aid recovery from Covid-19.

Green chiretta can help inhibit the coronavirus

In a Facebook post on Monday, the hospital said its supplies of green chiretta aren’t enough to meet the increasing demand. As such, it can only give out the herb to 200 people every morning at 8am, with each ticket holder limited to 3 bottles of the tonic.

The hospital said it will be increasing its production capacity to keep up with the rising demand.

Previously, the hospital distributed the herb extract to areas where Covid-19 clusters have been reported, via government agencies, non-profit organisations and dedicated volunteer and aid groups.

The hospital also asked people to avoid hoarding and price gouging, before pledging to maintain its current price.

Last April, a research team at the Institute of Biological Products of the Department of Medical Sciences under the Ministry of Public Health found that green chiretta powder can kill and inhibit the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, in test-tube experiments.