(CTN News) – New research suggests that climate change could be causing airborne viruses like the COVID-19 virus to spread more widely, as well as the closed windows used to close them.

It has been reported that an increase in the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, as well as in indoor environments, may be one of the main factors contributing to the prolonged lifespan of COVID variants present in tiny airborne droplets, the researchers said.

COVID SARS-CoV-2, like many other viruses, spreads through the air we breathe, which is why we knew it spread through air. It is important to know that this study represents a significant step forward in understanding exactly how and why that happens, and crucially, what can be done in order to prevent it from happening again,” said the lead researcher Allen Haddrell, a senior research associate at the University of Bristol School of Chemistry in the U.K.

It has been demonstrated through laboratory studies that a rise in carbon dioxide concentrations in the air can prolong the period of time a virus remains infectious in the air after it is inhaled. According to researchers, outdoor air normally contains 400 parts per million (ppm) of CO2.

According to research published in the journal Nature Communications on April 25, just 800 ppm of CO2 increased the survival of airborne viruses.

According to researchers, when indoor air reaches a COVID CO2 concentration of 3,000 ppm — similar to a crowded room — around 10 times more virus remained infectious after 40 minutes.

According to Haddrell, “This relationship sheds important light on why super-spreader events may occur under certain circumstances.”

Haddrell explained that virus infectiousness is lost when exhaled droplets are lower in acidity.

As COVID CO2 interacts with the droplets, it acts as an acid, allowing the viruses to live longer in the air.

According to Haddrell, opening a window may have a greater impact than previously thought, especially in cramped and poorly ventilated rooms, since fresh air will have a lower concentration of carbon dioxide, resulting in the virus becoming inactivated more rapidly.”

Haddrell noted that the results also demonstrate how climate change goals that seek to limit CO2 levels in the atmosphere could also help prevent the spread of airborne viruses.

According to recent climate science, atmospheric COVID CO2 concentrations will reach more than 700 parts per million (ppm) by the end of this century.

In addition to providing insight into the transmission of respiratory viruses, Haddrell pointed out that environmental changes may also exacerbate the likelihood of pandemics in the future.

Haddrell concluded that rising levels of COVID CO2 in the atmosphere may increase the transmissibility of other respiratory viruses by extending their infectious lifespan.

SEE ALSO:

Knee Osteoarthritis Could Be Predicted Years In Advance By Blood Tests