Thai Warned About Buying the Herb Green Chiretta as a Covid Cure
Published

19 seconds ago

on

Thai Warned About Buying the Herb Green Chiretta as a Covid Cure

Health officials have issued a warning after a soaring demand for the herb green chiretta from people who believe it can protect them from Covid-19. A hospital in Prachin Buri province has also  warned people that consuming green chiretta in huge amounts can damage the kidney and liver.

People are rushing to buy green chiretta (Fah Talai Jone) after the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine recently announced that the herb had allegedly cured more than 300 Covid-19 patients of mild symptoms.

Since the first wave of Covid-19 emerged in Thailand, certain hospitals including Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr have been using green chiretta together with other medicines to treat Covid-19 patients.  The patients have reportedly recovered without side effects.

Last December, the Public Health Ministry approved the use of Fah Talai Jone to treat early-stage Covid-19.

Green chiretta (fah talai jone) boosted immunity

However, Thai experts warn there is no solid scientific evidence that green chiretta can boost immunity or relieve the symptoms of Covid-19. The herbal extract has been used for centuries in Asia to combat flu and related diseases.

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital added that research indicated the herb can help prevent flu if consumed in low amounts continually for three months. A medic at the hospital said fah talai jone boosted immunity.

Health experts on Tuesday said a herbal medicine currently flying off the shelves across the country will not help protect against the novel strain of coronavirus.

Despite, experts’ warnings shoppers are hoarding stocks of green chiretta (Fah Talai Jone) all over the country. Since Monday, the hospital’s herbal shop has been crowded with queues of people buying multiple bottles of the herb.

