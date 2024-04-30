Connect with us

AstraZeneca's Covid Vaccine Can Cause TTS In Very Rare Cases. What You Need To Know
22 mins ago

AstraZeneca
Vials with a sticker reading, COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine. REUTERS

(CTN News) – According to the London-based newspaper The Telegraph, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has admitted its Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine can cause thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS). The admission was made for the first time since the vaccine was rolled out in court documents for the first time in the case history.

Earlier this year, the pharmaceutical company responsible for developing the vaccine in partnership with the University of Oxford is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging that certain recipients of the vaccine have died or suffered serious injuries as a result of the vaccine.

As reported by The Telegraph, Jamie Scott, a father of two, filed a lawsuit against the company last year following the development of a blood clot that prevented him from working. In April 2021, it was reported that he had suffered a permanent brain injury as a result of receiving the vaccine.

Several fifty-one cases have been filed in the High Court, in which victims and their grieving relatives are seeking damages estimated at up to £100 million.

Scott’s lawyers were informed by the company in May 2023 that the company did not accept that TTS was caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine at a generic level.

AstraZeneca, however, states in its legal document submitted to the High Court in February that “it is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is unknown.”.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Scott’s wife Kate explained that “the medical community has long recognized the link between vaccines and vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT).”

In stating that it has taken three years for admission, Kate has called for an apology, as well as compensation for their family and other families affected by the incident.

The truth is on our side, and we are not going to give up.”

Additionally, AstraZeneca had partnered with the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, in order to supply the vaccine to the Indian government.

Knee Osteoarthritis Could Be Predicted Years In Advance By Blood Tests

You Can Reset Your Gut Health By Making Some Simple Changes
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

