Pakistan On High Alert After Monkeypox Cases Detected In UK, US & Many Countries

(CTN News) – After 111 cases of monkeypox were reported in the United States and England, the Sindh Health Department issued a high alert on Monday, warning that the disease can spread to Pakistan.

Provincial health officials have issued a high alert to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the country.

According to the department, infected individuals arriving in the country can lead to an outbreak, so it has decided to screen inbound passengers arriving from virus-ravaged countries.

In addition, the health ministry has recommended increasing surveillance to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to experts, it can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions or droplets from infected people, as well as through sharing shared items such as bedding or towels.

Must Read: Monkeypox Is Different From COVID-19, Experts Says

What is Monkeypox?

An infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, monkeypox was first described in 1958. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that originates in tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa and is transmitted to other regions. In addition to being a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the Poxviridae family, the disease-causing virus also belongs to the variola virus, vaccinia virus, which is used in the smallpox vaccine, and cowpox virus.

According to the UKHSA, monkeypox is a mild illness that does not easily spread among humans. In some cases, the disease can still cause severe illness, UKHSA warned.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and tiredness are among the initial symptoms, according to UKHSA. The rash may appear later, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. The rash typically progresses through many stages before forming a scab, which eventually peels off.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say monkeypox can spread to humans if they come in contact with someone who was infected by rodents. While a person-to-person transmission is rare, coughing, sneezing, and airborne droplets can spread the disease. Similarly, inadequately cooked meat from infected animals or other infected animal products can spread the disease.

Currently, there is no specific treatment for smallpox, and smallpox can only be controlled through vaccination. You could also prevent the outbreak by avoiding contact with dead animals, and infected people, and cooking food thoroughly.