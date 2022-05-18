3rd Round Of Free COVID Tests Kits: Here’s How To Order The At-Home Tests

(CTN News) – The government website that offers free COVID tests at home has reopened for a third time to offer free kits to Americans.

U.S. residents will be able to order eight additional Free COVID tests kits from COVIDTests.gov.

Visitors are redirected to a US Postal Service website after clicking on the order link. Free shipping is included with every order of eight rapid antigens Free COVID tests kits. Two packages will be sent, each containing four tests. This is the USPS’s website.

There are Free COVID tests available for every U.S. residential address.

Must Read: COVID-19 Breath Test Approved in The US, Here’s How It Could be Useful

The Biden administration said Tuesday that since the highly transmissible subvariants of Omicron are causing an increase in cases in parts of the country, free and accessible tests will help slow the spread of the virus.

Launched in January, the website offered households up to four test kits per address. A second round of free tests was offered in March. About 350 million free tests have been delivered since then, according to the White House.

How to order free COVID tests

Click on “Order Free At-Home Tests” on COVIDTests.gov. Once on the USPS website, enter your shipping information and contact information. Personal information, credit card information, or health insurance information are not required.

Households are limited to 16 tests total per address. Most packages ship within seven to 12 days of ordering.