Pfizer-BioNTech Says 3 COVID Shots Protect Children Under 5

(CTN News) – It was announced on Monday that Pfizer BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine provides strong protection for children younger than five.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement that the formulation for the youngest children, which is one-tenth of the dose strength for adults, was well tolerated and elicited a strong immune response.

According to Bourla, the companies are looking forward to completing their submissions to regulators globally in order to make this Pfizer vaccine available to younger children as soon as possible.

To decide whether to authorize the Pfizer shots for children, the Food and Drug Administration will meet in June.

Moderna has already started evaluating data from its low dose, Pfizer two-shot vaccine, which offers protection for young children.

Must Read: Pfizer Seeks COVID Booster For Healthy 5- To 11-Year-Olds

Meanwhile, World Health Organization Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the COVID pandemic is “certainly not over” at the 75th World Health Assembly.

Some countries are rescinding their COVID mandates at the same time cases are on the rise again. “Cases reported in almost 70 countries across all regions are on the rise,” Tedros said. This virus has surprised us at every turn – a storm that has swept through communities and we still aren’t able to predict its path or intensity.”

While more than 6 million worldwide coronavirus deaths have been reported, the UN estimates the number is much higher at “almost 15 million deaths.”

Tedros urged countries to do all they can to eradicate COVID, including vaccinating 70% of their population, including 100% of the elderly, 100% of health workers, and 100% of individuals with underlying medical conditions.

“The pandemic will not magically disappear,” the WHO leader warned. Nevertheless, science has given us an edge.

More than 525 million global COVID infections were reported and more than 6 million coronavirus deaths were reported Monday by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.