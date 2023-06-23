Connect with us

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Diabetes Warning Signs Are Routinely Ignored By Men

(CTN News) – According to a leading diabetes physician, men bury their heads in the sand when it comes to red flag warning signs. It is estimated that only six out of one hundred people suspect they may have diabetes, for example.

Despite the fact that more than five million Brits suffer from the condition, most men would not be aware of its symptoms, including extreme fatigue and a frequent urge to urinate. This shocking data was released by Pall Mall, a leading private healthcare clinic, to raise awareness and highlight the level of men’s ignorance when it comes to their health.

The medical director, Dr Chun Tang, stated, “Men are notorious for neglecting their health.”

In regards to their health, it is commonplace that men ignore the red flag warning signs and bury their heads in the sand when it comes to self-care.

“Diabetes symptoms can be managed with medications and even reversed with lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet and regular exercise,” said Dr Tang.

Nevertheless, if type 2 goes Diabetes undiagnosed for years, it may have extremely serious health consequences, including limb loss and even death.”

Dr. Tang and his team at Pall Mall commissioned Onepoll to conduct the survey, which surveyed 1,000 men between the ages of 18 and 65 and over on a wide range of health-related issues.

Furthermore, almost two thirds of men would not be aware that something was seriously wrong with their health if their breathing stopped. It is estimated that sixty-one percent of people are unaware that they may be in danger if they are unable to breathe.

When asked what physical signs might Diabetes indicate a serious health problem, only 39% replied that it might stop them from breathing.

In addition, 84% of men admitted to not managing their health well. According to the survey, only 16% of respondents said that they take care of themselves.

“Our survey indicates just how many people risk being left in health’s last-chance saloon,” said Dr Tang.

Moreover, 69% of respondents would not recognize if they were diabetic suffering a stroke, while 61% would not know the symptoms of a heart attack.

In contrast, 83% of men fail to get a lump examined, which can be a clear indication of cancer. Most people would not even seek medical advice if a partner or spouse convinced them to do so.

In regards to mental health, 85% of respondents would not be aware they had a problem.

“It is definitely concerning that men are so unaware of their physical and mental well-being,” stated Dr Tang.

“The earlier you seek medical attention for diabetes, the sooner you can act.”

