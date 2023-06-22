GSK Says RSV Vaccine Shows Long-lasting Effectiveness in Older Adults

(CTN News) – GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced positive results from a phase three clinical trial, indicating the continued effectiveness of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine in adults 60 and older.

The study reveals that a single dose of the vaccine remains highly effective in preventing lower respiratory tract illness over two RSV seasons, with consistent efficacy observed among older adults with underlying conditions.

These findings have significant implications for protecting seniors from severe RSV Vaccine disease and improving public health outcomes.

Key Findings from the Clinical Trial

High Efficacy Across Two RSV Seasons: GSK’s RSV vaccine demonstrated an efficacy rate of 67.2% in preventing lower respiratory tract illness over two RSV seasons. This compares favorably to the efficacy rate of 82% observed after one viral season. The vaccine also showed 78.8% effectiveness against severe RSV disease over two seasons, slightly lower than the 94% efficacy after one season. This indicates sustained protection against RSV over an extended period. Efficacy in Older Adults with Underlying Conditions: The study showed that the vaccine’s high efficacy was maintained in older adults with underlying health conditions, who are particularly vulnerable to severe RSV. This finding highlights the importance of vaccination in this at-risk population and reinforces the potential impact of the vaccine on reducing severe RSV-related complications. Evaluation of Annual Vaccination Schedule: GSK examined the effectiveness of administering a second dose of the vaccine after one year. The cumulative efficacy of two doses was found to be 67.1%, suggesting that revaccination after 12 months may not provide additional benefits for the overall population. This implies that the vaccine may only need to be administered every other year, which could streamline the vaccination process and improve accessibility for seniors.

Significance and Potential Impact

The results of GSK’s clinical trial underscore the importance of RSV vaccination in older adults and validate the efficacy of their vaccine in preventing lower respiratory tract illness and severe RSV disease.

These findings position GSK as a leading player in the RSV vaccine market, potentially offering a competitive advantage over rivals such as Pfizer.

The longer-lasting effectiveness of GSK’s vaccine and the potential for administering it every other year may simplify the vaccination strategy and facilitate greater compliance among seniors.

Addressing the Impact of RSV

Although causing mild symptoms similar to a common cold in most individuals, RSV poses a significant risk to older adults and young children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RSV is responsible for the deaths of 6,000 to 10,000 seniors annually and several hundred children under the age of 5.

The availability of an effective vaccine that can mitigate the severity and complications of RSV is crucial in reducing hospitalizations, mortality rates, and the overall burden on healthcare systems.

Future Recommendations and Pricing

GSK recently presented the trial results to an advisory committee of the CDC, which will provide recommendations on the appropriate timing and frequency of administration for GSK’s RSV vaccine and Pfizer’s rival vaccine in the United States.

The FDA recently approved GSK’s vaccine, making it the world’s first authorized RSV shot. Pricing details for both vaccines have not yet been disclosed by the manufacturers.

conclusion