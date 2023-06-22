Amanita Muscaria Gummies: Safety, Dosage, and Precautions

Amanita Muscaria gummies are all the rage among mushroom enthusiasts, and a growing number of brands are stocking this hot new product. However, some have raised safety concerns, and there is a lot of misunderstanding about this infamous fungus.

This article explains whether amanita gummies are safe, how many to take, and what you need to know before buying. But first, let’s take a look at precisely what amanita gummies are and what to expect from them.

What Are Amanita Muscaria Gummies?

Amanita muscaria is a mushroom that almost everyone will recognize. Some know it as “the Mario mushroom,” while others associate it with the caterpillar from Alice in Wonderland. With its distinctive red cap and white spots, Amanita muscaria is pretty unmistakable.

Many believe this mushroom is poisonous, but when prepared correctly, it has psychoactive properties that have made it sought-after by humans for centuries. It is a key part of many shamanic traditions and has recently become popular among psychonauts worldwide.

Preparing Amanita muscaria is a lengthy process and requires some specialist knowledge. So, clever scientists have found a way to extract the psychoactive compounds from the mushrooms and create amanita gummies.

Now that these mushrooms are becoming more accessible, it is essential to understand their safety, dosage, and precautions. We will explore each of these in detail below.

Amanita Gummies Safety

Amanita mushrooms can cause some very unpleasant effects if they are not appropriately prepared. The raw mushrooms contain a chemical called ibotenic acid, which can cause nausea and vomiting, sweating, confusion, and, in high doses, frightening hallucinations.

However, when they are prepared by amanita experts, ibotenic acid converts into another chemical called muscimol.

Muscimol is far safer than ibotenic acid, especially when taken in responsible amounts. Microdosing is a popular practice, and proponents say it makes them feel calm and mindful, with an increased appreciation for the world around them. Some also say it helps them get a good night’s sleep.

Amanita gummies are fairly safe, provided they come from a reliable source that has prepared the mushrooms correctly. However, it is still essential to use them sensibly and not take too many at once.

Amanita Gummies Dosage

Amanita gummies contain a relatively low dose of muscimol and should produce mild but enjoyable effects in most people. However, everyone is different, and some are far more sensitive to psychoactive substances than others.

Therefore, you should start with a minimal dose (a single gummy or less) and see how it affects you before reaching for more. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours to feel the effects, so be sure to leave long enough between doses to avoid overindulging.

Amanita Gummies Precautions

Amanita gummies could cause drowsiness, so it is essential to take them in a safe environment and avoid risky activities like driving or operating machinery.

Amanita muscaria can have unpredictable effects, so take the gummies when you feel relaxed and don’t have any plans for the rest of the day. We recommend thoroughly researching the possible effects and side effects of amanita gummies before use, but also to expect the unexpected and keep an open mind.

If you have a medical condition or take any prescribed or over-the-counter medicines, speak to your doctor before using amanita gummies for the first time. They are unsuitable for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals or children.

Where to Buy Amanita Muscaria Gummies

Buying amanita gummies from a reputable supplier is crucial to ensure their safety.

The best place to find trustworthy brands is online, where you can read plenty of customer reviews and important documents like lab reports. The latter will tell you the actual muscimol content of each gummy and hopefully confirm that they contain undetectable levels of ibotenic acid.

One of the best offerings is the amanita mushroom gummies from VidaCap. Each gummy contains 500mg of muscimol and trace amounts of ibotenic acid and is lab tested to prove it. These tasty gummies are vegan and gluten-free, so everyone can enjoy their effects.

Before buying, check the legal status of Amanita muscaria in your state, and always use amanita gummies responsibly.

