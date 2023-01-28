Diabetes in Children: 10 Critical Signs

(CTN News) – Occasionally, diabetes in children occurs as it does in adults, so parents need to keep an eye on their children. Currently, the number of children with diabetes under the age of 30 in our country is around 18 thousand. It was presented on the subject by Healthy Life Consultant Neslihan Sipahi.

Diabetes in Children: Causes and Effects

Diabetes, which used to be mostly found in adults, is now more frequently seen in children suffering from diabetes.

Despite the fact that there is no definitive cure for diabetes, people suffering from this disease must take medication throughout their lifetime.

This is to ensure that they do not develop complications from it. For this reason, diabetes, which starts at a very young age, can be quite frightening and tiring for children who are dealing with it.

Diabetic children are caused by two factors. An irregular life, problems during pregnancy, old age, and hereditary diseases can all contribute to Diabetes in Children.

Patients with type 1 diabetes are usually those who have inherited it genetically. In this case, it is possible that your child has diabetes as a result of this.

If your child was diabetic at a young age, you may have developed the disease, or your spouse or other family members may have developed it.

A child’s irregular lifestyle is another possibility. The air your child breathes, the exercise he/she does, and the nutrition he/she consumes are all very vital.

A regular diet is essential both for a healthy life and for the prevention of diseases such as diabetes. Type 2 diabetes can be triggered by your child’s irregular lifestyle.

The symptoms of diabetes in children

Symptoms of diabetes in children can take a variety of forms. All of these diseases are caused by disorders of the hormone insulin, which regulates the balance of Diabetes in Children blood. Listed below are some symptoms that children can experience when they are diabetic.

Frequently visit the restroom

Bedwetting at night, inability to urinate

Mouth that is dry

Overuse of water

Reduced feeling of satiety

Experienced fatigue

Vision is blurred

Loss of weight suddenly

Stressful and nervous

There will be a section on depression.

The most helpful thing you can do for your child if he or she shows all these symptoms is to take them to a doctor as soon as possible.

You should pay attention to your children’s symptoms and consider their complaints when treating them. In diabetes, as in any type of disease, early diagnosis and initiation of treatment are of the utmost importance to treat it effectively and efficiently.

