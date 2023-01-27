The Zika Virus Continues To Spread In The U.S.

(CTN News) – The Zika virus (ZIKV) has been spreading throughout the Region of the Americas since the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency in 2016.

Last year, ZIKV infected people in various countries and caused several fatalities due to its viral nature.

There have been 37,869 Zika Virus cases reported in 15 of the 52 countries and territories in the Americas so far in 2022.

It was estimated that, out of all reported cases, there were 3.81 cases in every 100,000 population, based on a cumulative incidence rate.

In the year 2022, there were only two Zika-related deaths reported, with a case fatality rate of only 0.005 %.

It has been confirmed that local transmission of Zika virus has already occurred in several countries in the Region. This is because the first detection of Zika occurred in Brazil in March 2014.

In the Region, the highest number of Zika Virus cases have been reported in the following countries up to January 26, 2023:

Among the 34,176 cases reported in Brazil (90.2 %),

1,815 cases (4.8%) were reported in Guatemala.

A total of 1,094 cases were reported in Paraguay (2.9%).

Bolivia had 173 cases of the disease (0.5%), and

In El Salvador, there have been 171 cases (0.5%).

It has been reported that Barbados has the highest incidence rate of Zika among the countries in the region. In addition, Puerto Rico has reported the highest number of cases in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recently reported cases of Zika virus in Puerto Rico, despite the fact that there has been no local transmission of the virus in the continental U.S.

Additionally, if you or your partner are trying to get pregnant, you should discuss your travel plans with your healthcare provider before you decide to take off.

There continues to be a growing number of suggestions from the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization to avoid mosquitoes that spread the Zika virus while candidate vaccines for the virus are in late-stage clinical trials.

Health Information Platform for The Americas (PLISA, PAHO/WHO) contains data that has been entered by Ministries and Institutes of Health of countries and territories within the Region into the Health Information Platform for The Americas (PLISA, PAHO/WHO).

SEE ALSO:

Stress Can Be Reduced With Gratitude: Study