Newly Approved RSV Vaccines for Adults 65 and Up: Protecting Against Severe Respiratory Infections

(CTN News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee recently recommended using two newly approved respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines for adults 65 and older.

This decision was made due to the vulnerability of older individuals to severe outcomes associated with RSV infection, which claims the lives of up to 10,000 people aged 65 or older annually in the United States.

Importance of RSV Vaccination for Older Adults

While RSV typically causes mild respiratory illness in healthy adults, it can lead to more serious conditions like pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

Recognizing the increased risk older individuals face, the advisory committee has endorsed the Pfizer and GSK vaccines to mitigate the impact of RSV in this age group.

Individuals aged 60 to 64 may also receive the vaccines based on individual risk assessment and consultation with healthcare professionals.

Pfizer and GSK RSV Vaccines: Approval and Availability

The RSV vaccines developed by Pfizer and GSK are the only ones currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, they are not yet publicly available.

The FDA approved both vaccines for adults aged 60 and above, and the final step before distribution is the formal endorsement by the CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, which is expected to happen soon.

Despite the anticipated endorsement, the availability of these vaccines might be limited initially. GSK aims to make its vaccine available in the fall, aligning with the next RSV season.

Side Effects and Safety Considerations of RSV Vaccines

Pfizer’s Abrysvo and GSK’s Arexvy vaccines have shown efficacy in reducing the risk of symptomatic and severe illness associated with RSV. Mild side effects have been reported, such as injection site pain, fatigue, and muscle pain.

The FDA identified rare neurological disorders like Guillain-Barré syndrome and Miller-Fisher syndrome in a few cases related to the vaccines. A higher incidence of atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm) was also observed among vaccine recipients in GSK’s trial.

Concerns and Recommendations from the CDC Advisory Committee

During the committee’s deliberations, some members raised concerns about limited data regarding the tolerance of immunocompromised individuals, those with underlying health conditions, and individuals over 75 to the RSV vaccines.

Additionally, there is limited evidence regarding the effectiveness of second doses in boosting protection. The committee also highlighted concerns about the pricing of the vaccines, with estimated costs ranging from $180 to $295 for a single dose.

RSV Vaccines for Infants: Maternal Vaccine and Injectable Drug

Apart from older adults, RSV poses a significant health threat to infants. Encouragingly, two preventive measures for infants are on the horizon. An FDA advisory panel recommended Pfizer’s maternal RSV vaccine, which protects infants through vaccination during pregnancy.

The formulation of this vaccine is the same as the one recommended for older adults. Additionally, an injectable drug called nirsevimab, developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Sanofi, received a positive recommendation.

This monoclonal antibody drug is administered as a single injection and functions similarly to a vaccine, offering protection to infants up to 2 years old against RSV.

Conclusion: Promising Advances in RSV Prevention for Different Age Groups

The recommendation by the CDC advisory committee to approve RSV vaccines for older adults marks a significant step in mitigating the impact of this respiratory virus among vulnerable populations.

The Pfizer and GSK vaccines have shown promising efficacy in reducing the risk of symptomatic and severe illness associated with RSV.

While safety considerations and limited data for certain subgroups were raised during the committee’s discussions, the overall benefits of vaccination outweigh the potential risks.