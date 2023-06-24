Reduce Gestational Weight Gain With Prenatal Lifestyle Interventions

(CTN News) – I would like to highlight the following key points:

There was a greater reduction in gestational weight gain when interventions were delivered by allied health professionals.

Moderate session amounts and individual delivery formats led to more gestational weight loss.

According to data published in JAMA Network Open, allied health professionals delivering prenatal lifestyle interventions decreased gestational weight gain with individual delivery formats.

Based on a secondary analysis of our systematic review from 2022 that evaluated the effectiveness of lifestyle interventions in optimizing gestational weight gain, we found that

A meta-analysis of published randomized clinical trials aims to identify the components of antenatal lifestyle interventions associated with optimal gestational weight gain, as well as provide critical and pragmatic information for implementing trials in antenatal care settings.

It was published by Cheryce L. Harrison, BBNSc, PhD, senior research fellow and co-leader of the Healthy Lifestyle Stream at the Monash Centre for Health Research and Implementation at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

Using the Cochrane Review of Systematic Reviews, the Cochrane Abstracts of Reviews of Effects, the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials,

The Health Technology Assessment Database, MEDLINE, and Embase, Harrison and colleagues searched from January 1990 to May 2020 in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, Abstracts of Reviews of Effects, and Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

In 99 randomized controlled trials of 34,546 pregnant women, an analysis was conducted to determine whether antenatal lifestyle interventions had been effective in optimizing gestational weight gain during pregnancy.

In order to evaluate antenatal lifestyle interventions, researchers examined the theoretical framework, material, procedure, facilitator, delivery format, mode, location, gestational age at commencement, number of sessions, duration, tailoring, attrition, and adherence of the interventions.

As compared to interventions provided by other facilitators, interventions delivered by allied health professionals were associated with a greater decrease in gestational weight gain when compared with interventions delivered by other facilitators (mean difference, –1.36 kg; 95% CI, –1.71 to –1.02; P .001).

It was found that the greatest reductions in gestational weight gain were associated with diet-related interventions that were delivered individually (mean difference, –3.91 kg; 95% CI, –5.82 to –2.01; P = .002) and which had a moderate number of sessions (mean difference, –4.35 kg; 95% CI, –5.8 to –2.89; P .001).

In addition, researchers have observed associations between physical activity and mixed behavioral interventions and a reduced gestational weight gain during pregnancy.

To maximize population benefit for pregnant women and their future generations, the researchers suggest that future pragmatic research should focus on testing and evaluating components that will inform antenatal care implementation in a wide range of antenatal care settings, including those with limited resources, to maximize population benefit.

